Frank Azar Law Firm Sponsors Annual Children's Ride

Franklin D. Azar & Associates, P.C., based in Aurora, CO, is pleased to announce that they will be contributing as a Platinum sponsor for Riders 4 Children. The event will take place on July 29th, 2023 (Saturday) in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Riders 4 Children aims to raise funds for nonprofit organizations that focus on the needs of children, particularly those who are dealing with an unforeseen illness or are otherwise in need of shelter and similar resources. The organization's inaugural motorcycle ride was held on Labor Day weekend in 2021 and raised nearly $15,000 for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado.

As one of the state's largest personal injury firms, Franklin D. Azar & Associates, P.C. dedicates the vast majority of their time to helping victims obtain the compensation they are due following an accident or similar injury-causing incident. Many of their cases, such as those involving car accidents or product liability can involve children, and this means the team has seen up close how difficult a child's life can be when they are suddenly forced to contend with unexpected health conditions.

Since Riders 4 Children primarily aims to help children in similar circumstances, the firm saw a kindred spirit in the organization, which prompted them to get involved. Today, Franklin D. Azar & Associates, P.C. is delighted to observe that the ride's success has already had an impressively positive impact on numerous young lives, and the firm is proud to continue helping Riders 4 Children do their great work. This year's ride marks the second occasion that the personal injury law firm has sponsored this annual event.

"Whether caused by accident or illness," comments the firm, "it can be immensely difficult to give a critically ill child the care they deserve. Our firm has long fought to ensure that the victims of negligence are fairly compensated because this is often the only way they will be able to address their medical bills and accompanying healthcare expenses. However, accidents are by no means the only way a child can be hospitalized or need professional care."

The firm continues, "Despite our best efforts, we have not yet eliminated childhood disease and illness, so the most vulnerable among us can become indisposed through no fault of their own or anyone else's. Additionally, illness can strike those who are already struggling to make ends meet, which is a major problem since recovery can be expensive. As anyone who has found themselves in this unfortunate situation can attest, such expenses can stack up and quickly spiral out of control, especially if they are not dealt with in a timely manner. Through our work, and with the help of organizations like Riders 4 Children, we hope to give more families the support they require in their time of need."

In personal injury cases, an individual who has suffered an injury as a result of another party's actions (or negligence) can seek help by talking to a lawyer who specializes in this field. Franklin D. Azar & Associates, P.C. regularly works with people who have suffered as a result of bad driving, unsafe workplace practices, poor manufacturing standards, and more. As with a severe illness, these injuries can be debilitating and life-changing, and people can find themselves unable to recover or obtain the resources they need without fair compensation. The firm actively pursues this compensation on every client's behalf.

The firm encourages everyone in the community to get in touch if they or a loved one, especially a child, has been harmed in such circumstances. Franklin D. Azar & Associates, P.C. is accustomed to working on sensitive cases, and their team also aims to help clients find additional resources as their case proceeds through the legal system.

