“Democracy on Trial” Elucidates the Triumphs and Challenges of Modern Governance
Thought-provoking book by Dr. Ricardo Lasso sheds light on the battle between democracy and despotism.COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Ricardo Lasso takes readers on an insightful narrative through history with his book, “Democracy on Trial: The Case for the Defense (Progressive Evolution or Revolution).” Drawing from his personal experiences under the oppressive regime of Panama’s dictator, Dr. Lasso provides a compelling analysis of democracy’s ascent and the ongoing struggle to safeguard its principles.
In his book, Dr. Lasso masterfully explores the clash between democracy and absolutism, echoing Winston Churchill's famous words: "Democracy is the worst form of government, except for all those other forms that have been tried from time to time." By examining the triumphs and pitfalls of these contrasting systems, Dr. Lasso exposes the remarkable progress and flourishing civilization that democracy has fostered, while juxtaposing it with the tyranny and desolation of despotism.
Dr. Lasso's narrative intertwines history, political philosophy, and personal anecdotes, creating a compelling argument for the vital importance of maintaining democracy's hard-won victories. With his Postgraduate Academic Diploma in Law from the London School of Economics and Political Science, and his experience as a political refugee, Dr. Lasso brings a unique perspective that resonates with readers worldwide.
"Democracy on Trial" is an indispensable resource for anyone seeking a deeper understanding of our modern governance system. Through meticulous research and profound insights, Dr. Lasso illustrates how democracy is not an entitlement but an ongoing responsibility that demands vigilance and dedication.
Dedicated to his parents who were both conscientious teachers and to an inspiring scholar and loyal friend, Johanna H. Stucker, PhD, Dr. Lasso also offers “Democracy and Trial” as written, “…to all those who dream of a just and better world. Those who actively build upon the previous political experience of mankind and also those who are living in frustrating circumstances.”
Dr. Lasso's expertise in law and political science is a product of being a graduate with honors from Law School in Panama, a graduate student at London School of Economics, and a scholar in England, completing comparative law studies. Having faced the tyranny of Panama's military dictatorship, the attorney who also served as a law school professor sought refuge in Venezuela and the United States, where he has written several books. Dr. Lasso has published "The United States of the North and The Dis-United States of the South" and "USA vs General Noriega - a Friend or a Foe?" In addition, he has written numerous legal, historical, and political science essays. In total, the author has written eight books, including one of poems, both in Spanish and English.
"Democracy on Trial: The Case for the Defense (Progressive Evolution or Revolution)" stands as a testament to Dr. Ricardo Lasso’s unwavering commitment to promoting freedom, justice, and democracy, available for purchase on Amazon and other major online platforms.
