Wines That Rock and The Tetris Company Present the Ultimate Gaming and Wine Fusion in a Limited-Edition Release
The inaugural bottle of Tetris Wines is a limited-edition series featuring only 100 bottles in the first release.”NEW YORK, NY, US, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- (June 29, 2023) - Wines That Rock, a renowned lifestyle wine company known for crafting unique, passion-inspired wines, is delighted to announce a partnership with The Tetris Company to create an unforgettable sensory experience - Tetris™ Wines.
— Wines That Rock
For the first time in history, the world of iconic gaming meets the art of winemaking. The inaugural bottle of Tetris Wines is a limited-edition series featuring only 100 bottles in the first release. Each bottle stands as a collectible item individually numbered, creating an exclusive experience for connoisseurs and gaming enthusiasts alike.
More than a premium wine, each bottle of Tetris Wine by Wines That Rock features a delicious Cabernet Sauvignon, a full-bodied wine that presents a harmonious blend of rich flavors. With notes of blackberries, toasted oak, and espresso, this wine culminates in finely polished tannins for a luxurious and enduring finish. This unique creation mirrors a blend of simplicity and complexity like what made Tetris® one of the most beloved games worldwide.
But the experience doesn't end here. Each bottle of Tetris Wine comes with a Certificate of Authenticity personally signed by the one and only Alexey Pajitnov, the pioneering genius who created the Tetris game.
To secure this extraordinary blend of gaming heritage and vinous artistry, order the Wine & Autograph Pack, priced at $40.00. Please note that Tetris Wines will ship in September 2023, marking a new chapter in gaming and wine collaborations.
This exciting release is the first in a series as part of our collaboration with The Tetris Company. Don't miss your chance to secure one of these 100 limited-edition Tetris Wine bottles. Join us on this captivating journey where we bring the world of Tetris and premium winemaking together.
For more information, visit https://winesthatrock.com/tetris/
**About Wines That Rock**
Wines That Rock is a pioneering company that blends the passion for music, art, and pop culture with the craftsmanship of winemaking. Every bottle produced is a celebration of some of the most iconic moments and figures from music, entertainment, and now gaming.
**About the Tetris® Brand**
The Tetris® brand is one of the leading and most distinctive video game brands and franchises in the world. Celebrating its 40th Anniversary in 2024, the brand continues to be loved globally by people of all ages and all cultures. Billions of Tetris games are played online every year, and over 520 million units have been sold worldwide. The Tetris brand’s global licensee network includes major video game publishers, including Nintendo and Sega, as well as many partners in electronics, toys and games, apparel, accessories, entertainment and more. Tetris Holding, LLC, is the owner of Tetris rights worldwide, and The Tetris Company, Inc. is its exclusive licensee. For the latest information about the Tetris brand and Tetris products, please visit www.tetris.com.
Become a fan of Tetris on Facebook (@Tetris) and follow Tetris on Twitter (@Tetris_Official) and Instagram (@Tetris_Official). Learn more about the history of the game by watching the Apple Original Film "Tetris" now streaming on Apple TV+.
Note: drink responsibly. This product is for individuals of legal drinking age. By ordering, you assert that you are of legal drinking age.
