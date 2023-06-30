Derrick Ramirez drops his debut album "Zombiegasm," combining pop metal with the horror music genre

Zombiegasm by the artist Derrick Ramirez, unleashes an infectious blend of pop and metal in their debut album, filling the void in the horror music genre.

YOUNGSTOWN, OHIO, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- This month marks the release of " Zombiegasm ," the debut album from the sensational artist Derrick Ramirez and his project, Zombiegasm. Combining the infectious hooks of pop music with the raw power of metal, this album offers a fresh take on the horror music genre that is bound to captivate fans around the world.Inspired by his love for catchy pop metal and the desire to fill a void in the horror music landscape, Derrick Ramirez crafted an album that pushes boundaries and delivers a thrilling musical experience. "Zombiegasm" results from Ramirez's long-standing dream to create a glam metal horror masterpiece, influenced in part by the electrifying soundtrack of the iconic 1986 film "Trick or Treat" by Fastway.Although Ramirez initially attempted to assemble a band for this project, he faced numerous challenges in finding the right personnel. Undeterred, he took matters into his own hands and harnessed the power of the internet. After stumbling upon the incredible talent of Seba Castillo, a remarkable guitarist discovered on YouTube, Ramirez connected with him through the popular platform Fiverr. It was through this collaboration that the foundation of Zombiegasm began to take shape.Driven by his determination to find the perfect vocalist, Ramirez scoured through several potential candidates until he stumbled upon Craig Cairns. Astounded by Cairns' exceptional vocal abilities, Ramirez knew he had discovered the missing piece to complete the undead glam metal puzzle. With Ramirez on bass and drums and the addition of Castillo's guitar prowess and Cairns' captivating vocals, the unholy alliance was formed, birthing Zombiegasm."Zombiegasm" delivers an electrifying collection of tracks that showcase the unique blend of pop sensibilities and heavy metal aggression. From the anthemic opener to the haunting ballads and adrenaline-fueled riffs, the album offers a diverse sonic landscape that transports listeners into a world of undead glam metal mayhem.Due to the overwhelmingly positive response of the debut, Derrick Ramirez is already hard at work, penning new songs for Zombiegasm's next album. Additionally, he remains steadfast in his quest to assemble a full-fledged band that can bring Zombiegasm's captivating live performances to audiences worldwide.With "Zombiegasm," Derrick Ramirez and his project have breathed new life into the horror music genre, infusing it with infectious energy and irresistible melodies.