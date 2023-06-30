XPPen to Unveil Artist Pro 14 (Gen2) Drawing Display at Anime Expo 2023

/EIN News/ -- Shenzhen, China, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The professional drawing tablet brand XPPen is thrilled to announce its participation in the highly anticipated Anime Expo 2023. Attendees stopping by the XPPen booth can expect to see industry-disrupting products like the newly launched Artist Pro 14 (Gen 2) and the X3 Pro with 16K pressure levels technology in their offline debut.





XPPen at Anime Expo 2022

XPPen is dedicated to serving the needs of creative users with high expectations and is excited to announce its participation in Anime Expo, the largest anime convention in North America with 400 exhibitors and 340,000 visitors, scheduled for July 1 to 4, 2023, at the Los Angeles Convention Center.XPPen is excited about the opportunity to showcase its latest products at the upcoming Anime Expo-the brand's sixth consecutive year attending.

"XPPen’s remarkable achievements will be on full display for a variety of target audiences at the Anime Expo," XPPen Senior Director Sara says. "We have always prioritized leveraging XPPen’s digital technology advantages to bring users added value. Participation in the Expo is important to us so that we can walk alongside users from the culturally creative animation industry, understand their needs, and listen to their voices." XPPen’s focus in the North American market tends towards professionalism and diversity to meet a broader range of demands. Nogi San, an ink artist celebrity invited by XPPen, shares her opinion about the brand. "XPPen products are remarkably fluid and easy to use, and that’s what attracts me most and improves my workflow so significantly. They allow me to create with precision and efficiency, enabling me to tackle projects with the necessary level of professionalism. The pressure sensitivity and customizable settings further contribute to my ability to achieve intricate details and seamless strokes in my artwork. XPPen products are truly a game-changer for my artistic process, elevating both the quality and efficiency of my work."

XPPen also creates personalized images and videos to strengthen its brand influence. XPPen’s sixth time participating in the event since 2016 is further proof of its commitment to accompanying creators and motivating users to bravely explore their dreams in pursuit of genuine self-expression, something it does by paying close attention to user preferences and adjusting its product line accordingly. The event will mark the offline debut and first live demonstration of XPPen’s new product lineup, featuring the Artist Pro 14 (Gen 2) and the X3 Pro with 16K pressure levels technology, offering attendees a taste of the ultimate "fast, stable, and accurate" technology experience.





XPPen newly launch--Artist Pro 14 (Gen 2)

The exhibition marks the launch of XPPen’s Artist Pro 14 (Gen 2), a revolutionary digital display that offers groundbreaking features for artists of all levels. This powerful drawing tool comes with the industry-first X3 Pro Smart Chip Stylus, which delivers breakthrough 16K pressure levels - 100% greater than those of competitors, for precise, smooth creation. The 14-inch Full HD IPS screen with a resolution of 1920x1200 supports a wide color gamut rich in detail, and the device is equipped with 8 customizable shortcut keys and an X-Remote Control for seamless switching between tools and functions. The digital display also features a paper-like surface and anti-glare, anti-fingerprint full-lamination screen technology that simulates the texture of real paper. Designed with artists in mind, the Artist Pro 14 (Gen 2) comes with a built-in foldable stand, X-Edge wrist rest, and pen case, ensuring an adjustable, comfortable working posture and a lightweight, portable experience.

XPPen accompanies users on their journey of growth, inspiring them to pursue their dreams and express themselves authentically. The brand has created an immersive cultural exchange experience at the previous exhibitions featuring illustrator KOLs to showcase their skills and answer questions from attendees, drawing the crowd in to watch as lifelike products take shape with each stroke and line and expressing their passion for ACG characters with fans gathering in the booth for a drawing contest to showcase their unique style. The KOLs also patiently answered attendees' questions and shared their creative art from intricate sketches to colorful digital creations, leaving attendees satisfied with the experience.

Missed out the best purchase opportunity at Anime Expo? There’s a wider selection at their Amazon store for you to get a high-performance XPPen tablet with affordable price. Join in their shopping spree at Prime Day 2023 from July 11th - 12th. Save up to 40% off on your offer.

