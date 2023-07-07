Author Shirley Howard Offers Peace and Calm for the Spirit and Soul through Her Daily Devotional

A journal that may be used daily as a morning, midday, or evening pick-me-up to provide spiritual insight for your quiet time with the Lord.

COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- A dedicated minister and preacher of God's word, Shirley Howard releases, " Every Day with Jesus Devotional: God Loves and Cares for You ," a journal that may be used daily as a morning, midday, or evening pick-me-up to provide spiritual insight for your quiet time with the Lord.The core themes of the devotional revolve around God's unconditional love and plan of salvation for all, fulfilled by Christ's redeeming sacrifice on the Cross. Our response in gratitude to such divine love is manifested by following the Lord's two greatest commandments: love God with our whole being, and love our neighbors, demonstrated in righteous thoughts, words, and deeds. This starts with humble repentance for our sins and forgiveness of others' sins against us in order to receive mutual healing."This devotional journal was born out of my desire to offer spiritual encouragement to family members, friends, and readers who all encounter life's challenges, ranging from everyday struggles to extreme difficulties," Shirley writes in the Introduction of her book. She adds, "This volume is written with a twofold aim. First, I wish to help readers develop an intimate relationship with God, as well as inspire those who already know Him to become even closer to the Lord. Second, for me, it is a call to obey the Lord: 'What I have invested in you, invest in others.'"As someone who also went through difficult ordeals in her life, Shirley designed her journal as a companion that will take us by the hand, encouraging us to take one step at a time as we progress toward a deeper relationship with God. Spaces are provided after every daily prayer for readers to jot down their personal thoughts and reflections. In addition, each month, readers will find words of poetry and a scripture to further provide peace and calm for the spirit and soul.