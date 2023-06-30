Stifel Adds Rising Soccer Stars Alyssa and Gisele Thompson to Ambassador Roster

Thompson sisters sign multiyear sponsorship deal with Stifel, shining a light on financial education and empowerment for teens and young adults

ST. LOUIS, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) today announced it has signed teenage soccer standouts Alyssa (18 years old) and Gisele Thompson (17 years old) to sponsorship deals as part of its long-standing support of rising athletes. Stifel's multiyear agreements with the soccer stars reinforce the brand's focus on financial education and empowerment for teens and young adults.



“Alyssa and Gisele are just beginning their promising journeys – personally, professionally, and financially – and we are proud to welcome them to the Stifel family at such a crucial time in their careers,” said Stifel Chairman and CEO Ron Kruszewski. “These young athletes are inspiring the next generation of players on and off the field, and it is a privilege to welcome them as ambassadors of Stifel and support them in all of their successes.”

Thompson Sister Highlights and Successes:

The Thompson sisters have risen to prominence through their success with the U.S. National Youth teams, the semi-pro Santa Clarita Blue Heat, and the acclaimed Southern California club Total Futbol Academy, where they played for the club’s boys’ MLS NEXT squad.





After being accepted to Stanford University, Alyssa decided to turn pro in early 2023.





Alyssa was selected No. 1 overall in the NWSL Draft by Angel City FC, becoming the first high school student ever drafted in the league. She intends to pursue her college degree while competing as a professional soccer player.





Alyssa made her U.S. Women’s National Team debut in September 2022 and was recently named to the 2023 Women’s World Cup roster.





Gisele was most recently a key member of the U.S. Under-20 Women’s Youth National Team at the CONCACAF Women’s U-20 Championship.





One of the top amateur players in the country, Gisele is currently committed to playing at Stanford University after high school.





In April of 2022, the sisters were the first high school athletes to sign NIL deals with Nike.



With the signing of Alyssa and Gisele Thompson, Stifel is adding to its portfolio of athlete ambassadors, which also includes Olympic champion alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin and NCAA champion golfer Rachel Heck, helping the firm take a leadership role in promoting financial literacy and empowerment among young people.

The partnership with the Thompson sisters further solidifies Stifel’s reputation as the firm “Where Success Meets Success,” one that recognizes up-and-coming talent and helps others pursue their own version of success.

“Our parents have stressed the importance of education since we were young, so having the chance to join the Stifel family alongside athletes like Mikaela Shiffrin and Rachel Heck is an exciting opportunity and one that we know will be very beneficial to us as we navigate the future,” said Alyssa Thompson.

“Alyssa and I have always talked about the importance of using our platform to inspire others, especially young girls. Through this partnership with Stifel, we’ll be able to take what we learn and share that with others. Not only on the field, but also off the field by encouraging them to seek success in all aspects of their lives,” said Gisele Thompson.

As part of the sponsorship, Stifel will provide Alyssa and Gisele with personalized financial plans and the company’s proprietary products geared toward helping young people build credit, such as a suite of Stifel credit card options and Stifel Wealth Tracker, as well as educational tools and empowerment to better understand the unique opportunities young people face.

“Our growing roster of amazing athletes and our title sponsorship of the Stifel U.S. Ski Team helps us to reach significant audiences to promote financial literacy,” said Kruszewski. “We know that working with world-class athletes like Mikaela Shiffrin, Rachel Heck, and now soccer stars Alyssa and Gisele Thompson can inspire more and more young people to take a closer look at their financial futures.”

Stifel Company Information

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel’s broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners business division; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; Miller Buckfire & Co., LLC; and Stifel Independent Advisors, LLC; and in the United Kingdom and Europe through Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited. The Company’s broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company’s website at www.stifel.com.

