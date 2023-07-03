Author Releases a Daily Devotional For Those Who Wish to Nurture and Grow Their Faith
“…a good pick for any Christian who wants a solid, dependable guide to learn more about God and the Bible.” — Leah Shepherd, Pacific Book ReviewCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- We all respond and cope to unusual demands or stressors differently. While it is good that the mainstream media has advertised countless techniques on adjusting to or tolerating negative events or realities while trying to keep a positive self-image and emotional equilibrium, we are still susceptible to extreme life changes that would require a greater effort and greater energy than what’s needed in the daily routines of our life. These life changes are often severe that their effect on us is so profound that we are left grasping at straws. Shirley Howards is too familiar with this feeling and she intimately shares her personal struggles in her daily devotional, "Every Day with Jesus Devotional: God Loves and Cares for You," and wishes to be a comforting guide to those who are going through extreme difficulties.
“For seven years, I went through a very emotional and stressful situation that forced me to rely on the word of God and prayer in order to emotionally and spiritually survive. It was through this experience that I learned firsthand that every day with Jesus was the only way I would survive and thrive. The daily study of God's Word, prayer, and meditation sustained me emotionally, mentally, and spiritually. It was through this ordeal that I discovered that God really loves me and He cares deeply,” Shirley shares.
Shirley’s daily devotional received tremendous positive reviews, including from Pacific Book Review. Leah Shepherd, a reviewer from the Pacific shares, “Every Day with Jesus: God Loves and Cares for You is a daily devotional book, helpful and inspirational for Christians who wish to nurture and grow their faith. Time spent with this book each day is a worthwhile investment. The goal is to bring us closer to God and help us remain grounded in our faith.”
Shirley Howard earned a Master of Education degree from Cleveland State University in Cleveland, Ohio. She also holds a master’s degree in Clinical Pastoral Counseling and a Doctor of Ministry degree from Ashland Theological Seminary in Ashland, Ohio. Over the years, she has preached the Word of God, taught Bible classes, and conducted seminars on prayer and Christian living.
To get the latest update on authors, book events, publishing and marketing opportunities, like and follow The Reading Glass Books on Facebook.
About The Reading Glass Books
The Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves—becoming part of everyone's reading journey since 2020. Please visit www.readingglassbooks.com for more information.
Lyn Goot
The Reading Glass Books
support@readingglassbooks.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube