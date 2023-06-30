ADO Air 28: The All-rounder Urban E-Bike from ADO will launch on Indiegogo
ADO Air 28 - Sheer pleasure riding with G-Drive 5.0, Torque Sensor, and Carbon Belt.SHENZHEN, CHINA, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ADO E-bike announces the upcoming launch of the ADO Air 28, their latest innovation, a stylish step-through electric bike on Indiegogo. With a focus on delivering sheer riding pleasure, it aims to revolutionize the urban commuting experience.
At the heart of the ADO Air 28 is the groundbreaking ADO G-Drive 5.0, meticulously developed and debugged by ADO Laboratory. This cutting-edge technology offers a powerful and smooth riding experience, thanks to its instant torque sensor support and hassle-free Carbon Belt drive that can last up to 30,000 km. Bid farewell to traditional bike chain maintenance headaches and embrace effortless journeys. Each ADO Air 28 undergoes rigorous testing and evaluation at the ADO QTL SGS Lab to ensure high quality and efficiency.
Designed with convenience and comfort in mind, the ADO Air 28 features a step-through frame, allowing riders to easily mount and dismount the bike, making it suitable for everyone. This stylish and practical design ensures a pleasurable riding experience for daily commutes or leisurely rides.
Equipped with a Samsung Portable Battery, the ADO Air 28 provides an extended riding range of up to 100 km on a single charge. Its sleek and lockable seat battery design ensures convenient charging and enhanced safety, allowing riders to embark on longer adventures with confidence.
Additionally, the ADO Air 28 boasts features that prioritize rider safety and control. The hydraulic disc brakes deliver reliable and responsive stopping power, while the adjustable lockout suspension fork allows for customizable shock absorption, providing a smooth and comfortable journey across various terrains.
For tech-savvy riders, the ADO Air 28 integrates an advanced Smart APP, offering smart navigation and accurate calculation functionality for a more convenient and enjoyable ride. The 3.5-inch IPS color screen with a 360° viewing angle, oleophobic coating, and waterproof design ensures clear visibility in all conditions. Additionally, the front light is adjustable in brightness according to the visible conditions.
Safety is further enhanced with a clever mechanical Bell, allowing the rider to discreetly hide an Airtag/smart tag and track their bike. The ADO Air 28's 28-inch tires have a 1.5mm layer of Kevlar Floc between the tread and casing, which improves the rigidity of the tire and provides puncture protection
The ADO Air 28 crowdfunding campaign will be available on Indiegogo starting in late July, offering early bird backers a 41% discount off the retail price. For additional information about the ADO Air 28 and its features, please visit the Indiegogo campaign page at https://igg.me/at/ado-air-28 to take advantage of this limited-time offer and experience the sheer riding pleasure of the ADO Air 28.
