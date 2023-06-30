Author Shirley Howard Shares an Everyday Communion with Jesus
Author and ordained minister reminds readers to always set a time to retreat into our hearts and talk with Jesus.COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- We are all called to different vocations and we are all equipped to live life according to our purpose. For Shirley Howard, living her life meant investing in others what the Lord has invested in her.
Shirley is an ordained minister and over the years, she has preached the Word of God, taught numerous Bible classes, and conducted seminars on prayer and Christian living. Her years of practice strengthened her belief in the power of God, which works through faith and obedience to His Holy Word. Serving Him once more, Shirley shares her personal experiences through a daily devotional book, "Every Day with Jesus Devotional: God Loves and Cares for You." Through this book, Shirley wishes to help readers develop an intimate relationship with God and to help those who already know Him to become much closer.
“This journal was birthed out of a deep, heartfelt desire to encourage family members, friends, and readers who face daily challenges and extreme difficulties,” shares Shirley. “As you read through these pages, it is my prayer that you will be drawn closer to the God that I love and to the One who loves us more than our finite minds can comprehend,” she adds.
Shirley Howard is an author and poet (Inspiration for Life's Journey), a clinical pastoral counselor, an experienced Bible teacher, and an ordained minister of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. She has a God-given passion to encourage people through prayer and through an inspirational study of the Holy Bible. She has taught numerous Bible classes, conducted workshops on prayer, and taught on various topics pertaining to spiritual growth and development for wholesome Christian living. She resides in Lorain, Ohio, with her husband, Gerald.
To get the latest update on authors, book events, publishing and marketing opportunities, like and follow The Reading Glass Books on Facebook.
About The Reading Glass Books
The Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves—becoming part of everyone's reading journey since 2020. Please visit www.readingglassbooks.com for more information.
Lyn Goot
The Reading Glass Books
support@readingglassbooks.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube