Middle Tennessee Scheduled Lane Closures June 29 - July 5, 2023

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24

Survey- Median Jersey Barrier Catch Basins

· 6/29, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be an inside lane closure on I-24 EB and WB for survey work at the Briley Pkwy (Exit 54) interchange. Traffic control will be provided by Superior Traffic Control

DAVIDSON / RUTHERFORD COUNTIES I-24

The installation of Smartway Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) on I-24 from I-440 to US-231

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures EB and WB for guardrail installation.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-24

The resurfacing on I-24 from E of Epps Mill Road through Bedford County to the Coffee County Line.

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures EB and WB for paving and pavement marking activities.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-40

The resurfacing on I-40 from U.S. 70S (S.R.1) (L.M. 4.71) to near U.S. 70 (S.R. 24, Charlotte Pike) (l.M. 9.61)

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane and ramp closures for milling and paving operations.

SR-1 (Broadway) Bridge over CSX and 11th Ave

· 6/29, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a left lane closure on I-40 WB for trucks exiting the lay down yard.

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on I-40 (MM 216) at the Donelson Pike interchange

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures on I-40 in both directions for restriping for a traffic swap.

DICKSON / WILLIAMSON / CHEATHAM / DAVIDSON COUNTIES I-40

The expansion of the SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) on I-40 from near I-840 in Dickson County to near U.S. 70S (Exit 196) in Davidson County

· 6/29 and 7/5, 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., There will be temporary daytime shoulder closure in both directions for trenching and boring operations at various locations throughout the project limits.

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary nighttime lane closure to remove guardrail, set barrier rail, and install an attenuator at each location listed.

o MM 190-192

o MM191-193

o MM193-196

o MM192-193

HUMPHREYS / HICKMAN COUNTIES

The resurfacing of I-40 in Humphreys and Hickman County from MM 134.75 to MM 149.5

· 6/29 and 7/5, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary nighttime lane closures in both directions for paving operations. (MM 135 – 141)

· LOOK AHEAD: 7/7 – 7/10 & 7/14 – 7/17 continuously from 7 p.m. Fri. until 5 a.m. Mon., There will be continuous weekend closures for bridge deck repairs and expansion joint replacements in both directions.

WILSON COUNTY I-40

The resurfacing on I-40 from South Hartman to the Smith County Line

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-40 EB and WB from the Sparta Pike exit to Smith Co. Line For resurfacing activities on I-40

SMITH COUNTY I-40

The resurfacing on I-40 from the Smith County to the Gordonsville exit

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-40 EB and WB from the Sparta Pike exit to Smith Co. Line For resurfacing activities on I-40

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-440

The installation of an overhead sign structure on I-440 WB at the I-65 ramp (L.M. 5.2)

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating shoulder closures on I-440 WB at Exit 5 to I-65 to begin foundation work (MM4.5)

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-65 / SR 254

The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-65 at the NB exit ramp to SR 254 (OHB, Exit 74A)

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures on SR 254 (OHB) in both directions for grading and signal work. Two lanes will remain open in each direction.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-65

The random on-call pavement markings on various interstates and state routes.

· 6/29 and 7/5, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be nighttime Lane closure for detail striping items along I-65 NB and SB. Lane closures will be required in each direction for the installation of HOV diamonds. (MM 87-96)

ROBERTSON COUNTY I-65

Interstate Widening - Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. There will be temporary lane closures on I-65 NB and SB for roadway maintenance, one lane will always remain open.

The resurfacing of I-65 from Sumner County line to the JBC project limits (LM 7.47).

· LOOK AHEAD: 7/9 – 7/12, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures on I-65 NB and SB for clipping shoulders. (MM 104 – 112)

WILLIAMSON COUNTY I-65

I-65 Interchange at Buckner Road

· 7/5, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a lane closure on I-65 NB and SB from LM 55.4 to LM 56.0 for paving and re-striping

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-840/I-65 Interchange

The random on-call pavement markings on various interstates and state routes.

· 6/29 and 7/5, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be nighttime Lane closure for detail striping items at the I-840 and I-65 Interchange. One lane will remain open at the interchange in each direction at all times.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 1

Replacement of Broadway Bridge

· Continuous until 7/7: A permanent traffic switch on SR 1 (Broadway) between 10th Ave S and 12th Ave S for bridge demolition reduces the bridge down to 2 lanes in each direction and a single pedestrian path across the bridge.

· 7/7 – 9/7, Broadway bridge will be closed continuously from 8th Avenue to 13th Avenue for bridge replacement.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 45

The resurfacing on SR 45 (OHB) from SR 65 (Whites Creek Pike) to U.S. 41 (U.S. 31W, SR 11, Dickerson Pike)

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures on Old Hickory Blvd. from Whites Creek Pike to Dickerson Pike for clipping shoulders, milling and paving and temporary striping.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 45

The resurfacing on SR 45 (OHB) from SR 65 (Whites Creek Pike) to U.S. 41 (U.S. 31W, SR 11, Dickerson Pike)

· Daily, 9a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures on Old Hickory Blvd. from Whites Creek Pike to Dickerson Pike for milling, paving and temporary striping.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 112

SR 112 (US 41A/Clarksville Pike) from SR 12 (Ashland City Highway) to SR 155 (Briley Pkwy.)

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a temporary alternating lane closure on SR 112 Clarksville Pike in both directions for grade work, paving, installation of storm drainage, sanitary sewer, installation of water line, underground communications and overhead power. Courtney Avenue, Kings Lane, West Hamilton Lane and the merging lane to Nashville on Ashland City highway will be closed. Flaggers will be utilized.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 155

The resurfacing on SR 155 from U.S. 41 (S.R. 1, Murfreesboro Road) (LM 4.30) to near NERR Railroad underpass (LM 9.00), including bridge expansion joint repair.

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on SR 155 from SR 1 to near the NERR Railroad underpass for milling.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 265

The improvement of the intersection on SR 45 (Old Hickory Blvd) at SR 265 (Central Pike), including grading, drainage, paving, retaining wall and signals.

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., excluding weekends, there will be alternating lane closures on Central Pike at the intersection of Old Hickory Blvd.; there will be a closure of the southbound turning lane on Old Hickory Blvd, to westbound Central Pike, for saw cutting, sidewalk, retaining wall and curb & gutter installation.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 112 / SR 76

Intersection Improvements. Grading, Drainage and Construction of Retaining walls.

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Temporary lane closures for utility relocation, grading and drainage installation.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 96

The resurfacing on SR-96 from Carol Drive (L.M. 6.45) to near I-24 (L.M. 9.5)

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on SR-96 for milling operations.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 99

The grading, drainage, construction of retaining walls, signals and paving on SR-99 (New Salem Hwy) from near I-24 to SR-96 (Old Fort Pkwy)

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be nighttime flagging operations for open cut installation of utility casing.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 266

The grading, drainage, construction of two concrete bulb tee beam bridges, signals, and paving on SR-266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR-102 (LM 5.0) to E. of I-840 (LM 9).

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 46

The resurfacing on S.R. 46 from the Natchez Trace Parkway (L.M. 12.00) to Green Chapel Road (L.M. 19.32)

· Daily, 7 a.m. – 6 p.m., There will be a lane closure for milling and paving operations.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 96

Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and signals on SR 96 from east of Arno Rd (LM 14.72) to SR 252 (Wilson Pk) (LM 20.62).

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures and brief stoppages of traffic for traffic control and grading operations.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 100

The resurfacing on S.R. 100 from the Hickman County line (L.M. 0.00) to E of Deer Ridge Rd. (L.M. 3.00)

· Daily, 9 A.M. – 3 P.M., There will be a lane closure for final striping.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 106

I-65 Interchange at Buckner Road

· Daily, 9a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be intermittent flagging operation on Lewisburg Pike (SR 106) from LM 3.7 to LM 4.0 for construction activities.

Scheduled Maintenance Work

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24

Mill and Fill as Needed

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Various lane closures and shoulder closed as needed (MM 32-63).

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-40

Mill and fill as needed

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., One EB lane closed for milling and paving. (MM 192 - 193)

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-24

Brush Removal

· LOOK AHEAD: 7/8, 3 a.m. – 11 a.m., The will be a lane closure on I-24WB just past Exit 97 for the removal of vegetation from behind guardrail. One lane will remain open at all times.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-40

Adding lane on WB exit ramp of I-40 and McCrory lane, Mill and pave existing pavement and traffic light installation

· Nightly, 9 p.m. – 3 a.m., Right shoulder closure at I-40 WB off ramp

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the contractors. Most work is weather dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.