Government Institution Adopts SS Innovations International’s SSi Mantra Surgical Robotic System

/EIN News/ -- FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- SS Innovations International, Inc. (the “Company” or “SS Innovations”) (OTC: SSII), a developer of innovative surgical robotic technologies dedicated to making robotic surgery affordable and accessible to a global population, today announces the first successful surgical procedure at the National Institute of Tuberculosis and Respiratory Diseases (NITRD) in New Delhi, India using the SSi Mantra surgical robotic system.



NITRD is the first Central Government Institution in India to purchase SS Innovations’ state-of-the-art SSi Mantra surgical robotic system, and the first Indian hospital with national status to conduct robotic surgery using the indigenous SSi Mantra surgical robotic system. NITRD Director, Dr. Ravindra Kumar Dewan, and consultant thoracic surgeon, Dr. Saraansh Bansal, recently performed the successful lung surgery.

Dr. Dewan said, “SSi Mantra’s surgeon’s console provides a magnified, close-up view of the surgical area compared to the traditional visual-assisted system. The maneuverability of the robotic arms enabled us to better access the thoracic cavity, making it far easier to perform the surgery with ease and precision.”

Dr. Bansal added, “The vision of SS Innovations to make better healthcare available to everyone in the world with the development of the affordable surgical robot, SSi Mantra, has enabled a Government Institution to procure this system so that the poorest of the poor of this nation can benefit from this technology and improve the quality of their lives.”

Dr. Sudhir Srivastava, CEO, Chairman and Founder of SS Innovations, said, “We are delighted with the enthusiastic market response to our flagship SSi Mantra surgical robotic device. The recent successful completion of a lung surgery using the SSi Mantra system at the prestigious NITRD in New Delhi represents an important milestone in providing gold standard care to patients from across the entire spectrum of healthcare in India.

“SS Innovations is grateful to the NITRD for its leadership and collaboration as we strive to deliver safe, affordable healthcare to patients who might otherwise not have access to this technology.”

About SSi Mantra

Supporting advanced, affordable, and accessible robotic surgery, the SSi Mantra Surgical Robotic System provides the capabilities for multi-specialty usage including cardiothoracic, head and neck, gynecology, urology, general surgery and more. With its modular, 3D vision open-console design and superior ergonomics, the system engages machine learning models to improve safety and efficiency during procedures. The SSi Mantra system has received Indian Medical Device regulatory approval (CDSCO) and is clinically validated in India in more than 35 different surgical procedures. The company expects to seek regulatory approvals from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and CE Mark in Europe 2023 and 2024.

About SS Innovations International, Inc.

SS Innovations International, Inc. (OTC: SSII) is a developer of innovative surgical robotic technologies with a vision to make the benefits of robotic surgery affordable and accessible to a larger part of the global population. SSII’s product range includes its proprietary “SSI Mantra” surgical robotic system, and “SSI Mudra”, its wide range of surgical instruments capable of supporting a variety of surgical procedures including robotic cardiac surgery. SSII’s business operations are headquartered in India and SSII has plans to expand the presence of its technologically advanced, user-friendly, and cost-effective surgical robotic solutions, globally. For more information, visit SSII’s website at ssinnovations.com or LinkedIn for updates.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements that are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “will,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “should,” “could,” “seek,” “designed,” “potential,” “forecast,” “target,” “objective,” “goal,” or the negatives of such terms or other similar expressions to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or SS Innovations International’s future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

For more information:

PCG Advisory

Stephanie Prince

sprince@pcgadvisory.com

(646) 863-6341