Overactive Bladder Treatment Market is Expected to Reach $4.2 billion | MarketsandMarkets.

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Overactive Bladder (OAB) treatment industry is poised for significant advancements and transformations in the near future. With the increasing prevalence of OAB and the growing demand for effective and patient-friendly treatment options, the industry is expected to witness remarkable developments. Advancements in medical technology, pharmaceuticals, and non-invasive interventions will shape the future landscape of OAB treatment. Innovations such as neuromodulation techniques, including sacral nerve stimulation and peripheral nerve stimulation, will provide targeted and personalized approaches to manage OAB symptoms. Additionally, the development of novel medications with improved efficacy and fewer side effects will enhance patient outcomes and satisfaction. The integration of digital health technologies, such as wearable devices and mobile applications, will facilitate remote monitoring, personalized care, and patient education. Collaborations among healthcare providers, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and regulatory bodies will be crucial in driving innovation, ensuring safety and efficacy, and expanding access to advanced OAB treatment options. Ultimately, the near future holds promise for a more comprehensive and patient-centric approach to managing OAB, significantly improving the quality of life for individuals affected by this condition.

Overactive Bladder Treatment market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $3.5 billion in 2022 and is poised to reach $4.2 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2022 to 2027 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. Launch of new drugs to the market is likely to drive the market growth. For instance, in December 2020, Vibegron (Gemtesa) received FDA approval for the treatment of adult patients with overactive bladder (OAB) with symptoms of urge urinary incontinence (UUI), urgency, and urinary frequency.

Overactive Bladder Treatment Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2022 $3.5 billion Estimated Value by 2027 $4.2 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% Market Size Available for 2020–2027 Forecast Period 2022–2027 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, Disease Type and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Novel treatments, robust pipelines, and patent cliff of certain drugs Key Market Drivers Growing R&D investments and the launch of novel therapies in the coming years

Overactive Bladder Treatment market major players covered in the report, such as:

Astellas Pharma Inc. (Japan)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel)

Pfizer Inc. (US)

Abbvie Inc. (US)

Viatris Inc. (US)

Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co. Inc. (Japan)

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc. (US)

Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Ireland)

Lupin (India)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Llc (US)

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (India)

Glenmark (India)

Macleods Pharmaceuticals Ltd (India)

Medtronic (Ireland)

Ajanta Pharma (India)

Granules India Limited (India)

Urovant Sciences (US)

Apotex Inc. (Canada)

and Among Others

This report categorizes the overactive bladder treatment (OAB) market into the following segments:

By Type

Anticholinergics

Mirabegron

BOTOX

Neuromodulation

Other Treatments

By Disease Type

Idiopathic Overactive Bladder

Neurogenic Overactive Bladder

By Region

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France Italy Spain UK Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The key stakeholders in the Overactive Bladder Treatment market include:

Healthcare providers: Including urologists, urogynecologists, and primary care physicians who diagnose and treat patients with overactive bladder and provide guidance on treatment options.

Pharmaceutical companies: Involved in the research, development, and manufacturing of medications used in the treatment of overactive bladder, including anticholinergic drugs, beta-3 adrenergic agonists, and other pharmacological interventions.

Medical device manufacturers: Producing and supplying devices used in the treatment of overactive bladder, such as neuromodulation devices for sacral nerve stimulation or peripheral nerve stimulation.

Patients: Individuals experiencing overactive bladder symptoms are essential stakeholders as they seek diagnosis, treatment, and improved quality of life through available therapies.

Regulatory bodies and government agencies: Responsible for establishing guidelines, overseeing safety, and approving new treatments and medications for overactive bladder.

Research institutions and academia: Conducting studies, clinical trials, and research to advance knowledge and develop new treatment approaches for overactive bladder.

Insurance companies and payers: Playing a role in coverage and reimbursement decisions for overactive bladder treatments, influencing access and affordability for patients.

Patient advocacy groups: Organizations dedicated to supporting and advocating for individuals with overactive bladder, raising awareness, and promoting access to effective treatments.

Allied healthcare professionals: Nurses, physical therapists, and other healthcare providers who assist in the management and treatment of overactive bladder, providing patient education and support.

Technology companies and digital health providers: Developing innovative solutions such as wearable devices, mobile applications, and telemedicine platforms to improve monitoring, adherence, and remote care for individuals with overactive bladder.

Recent Developments:

In March 2021, Myrbetriq received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval to treat neurogenic detrusor overactivity (NDO), a bladder dysfunction related to neurological impairment, in children ages three years and older.

In December 2020, FDA approved GEMTESA (Vibegron) for the treatment of adults with overactive bladder (OAB). Vibegron is a small molecule, selective human beta-3 adrenergic agonist developed by Urovant Sciences, a subsidiary of Sumitovant Biopharma.

Reasons to Buy the Report - The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on cell analysis offered by the top 25 players in the cell analysis market. The report analyses the overactive bladder treatment market by type, disease type and region.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various cell analysis across key geographic regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the overactive bladder (OAB) treatment market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market ranking and strategies of the leading players in the overactive bladder treatment market.

