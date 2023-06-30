New Shoreham Signs Learn365RI Municipal Compact, Commits to Increasing Out-of-School Learning Opportunities

NEW SHOREHAM, RI – Today, Governor Dan McKee and New Shoreham Town Manager Maryanne Crawford today signed the Learn365RI Municipal Compact.

"Across Rhode Island, we want to get all of our children to cross the finish line without slowing down – and we want to remove the hurdles that may be preventing that from happening," said Governor McKee. "I thank Town Manager Crawford and the entire New Shoreham community for taking the lead for children on the island."

"The Town of New Shoreham supports the Learn 365 initiative. The town and school department have a strong and collaborative relationship. We look forward to enhancing the educational experience for all Block Island children with this initiative," said New Shoreham Town Manager Maryanne Crawford.

Learn365RI seeks to improve student learning outcomes to reach Massachusetts levels in three key metrics: RICAS math and English Language Arts scores, student attendance, and FAFSA completion.

New Shoreham is the sixteenth community to commit to partnering with the state to improve student achievement levels through increasing out-of-school learning time, joining Newport, Bristol, East Providence, East Greenwich, Providence, Warren, Smithfield, Pawtucket, North Kingstown, Jamestown, Cranston, Coventry, Hopkinton, Lincoln, and Central Falls.

