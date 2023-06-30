Culvert Reconstruction Project to Close U.S. Highway 81 North of Watertown

For Immediate Release:

Friday, June 30, 2023

Contact:

Bryce R. Olson PE, Engineer IV, 605-882-5166

WATERTOWN, S.D. – On Tuesday, July 11, 2023, construction is scheduled to begin on U.S. Highway 81 one mile north of Watertown. This project, which runs approximately one-half mile in length, will remove existing pipe culverts and place new precast box culverts at two locations on Highway 81.

This one-half mile section of Highway 81 will be closed to through traffic throughout the project duration. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route during the closure. Only access for local residents will be maintained.

The project is anticipated to be completed within four to five weeks.

B&B Contracting Inc., of Aberdeen, SD is the primary contractor on this $506,617 project. The overall project completion date is Sept. 1, 2023.

