U.S. 65 between Hubbard and Zearing to close on Wednesday, July 5

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa – June 30, 2023 – If you are driving on U.S. 65 between Hubbard and Zearing in the coming weeks you will need to be aware of a culvert replacement project that could slow down your trip beginning at 6 a.m. Wednesday, July 5, until September 2023, weather permitting.

While the roadway is closed and work is taking place, you’ll be directed to a marked detour route around the work zone using Story County Road E-18, Story/Hardin County Road S-27, Iowa 175, and U.S. 65 (see map).

Changes could be made to detour routes during this construction project. Please visit 511ia.org for the current detour route information before traveling through this construction zone and pay attention to detour signs and message boards while driving.

Help keep everyone on the road safer. Drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, you should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

For general information about this project, contact Dustin Skogerboe, Iowa DOT Marshalltown construction office, at 641-752-4657 or [email protected]