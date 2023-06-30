HDBank announces record date for stock dividend, takes total for 2022 to 25%

VIETNAM, June 30 -

HCM CITY — The Ho Chi Minh City Development Joint Stock Commercial Bank (HDBank – HOSE: HDB) has announced it will finalise the list of shareholders entitled to receive the 2022 dividends in shares on July 20, and the ex-dividend date is July 19.

According to the issuance plan, each shareholder owning 100 shares will receive 15 new shares by capitalising undistributed profits from the audited 2022 financial statements, which have been audited and made provision for funds.

The dividend payment will increase HDBank's charter capital from VNĐ25.3 trillion (US$1.07 billion) to over VNĐ29 trillion ($1.22 billion).

The bank plans to use most of the additional capital to provide medium- and long-term loans.

On June 12 shareholders received the cash dividend of 10 per cent.

Thus, this year shareholders will receive total dividends of 25 per cent.

HDBank belongs to a group of banks with high and sustainable growth rates and ROE always being 22-24 per cent.

In addition to an ESOP programme for employees, HDBank has a tradition of paying dividends regularly, including of 25 per cent in 2021 and 2022 and 65 per cent in 2020, ensuring the best interests of shareholders, customers and employees. — VNS

.