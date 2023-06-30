Việt Nam, Switzerland to further boost economic, trade, investment ties

VIETNAM, June 30 -

HÀ NỘI — Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyễn Hồng Diên and President of the National Council of Switzerland Martin Candinas had a meeting in Hà Nội on Friday, sharing the view that the two countries should further step up economic, trade, and investment links.

Diên appreciated Switzerland’s assistance for industrial and energy projects, international economic integration, and small- and medium-sized enterprises of Việt Nam, describing this as a precious resource for the Southeast Asian country’s development and integration process over the past years.

Candinas, who is paying an official visit to Việt Nam from June 27 to 30, said Switzerland always attaches importance to and wishes to further enhance bilateral cooperation, especially in economy and trade, and that it is working hard towards the signing of a free trade agreement (FTA) between Việt Nam and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), which gathers Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein.

Both sides shared the view that bilateral relations in economy, trade, and investment have been growing well in the recent past but still have much potential, and the two countries should further promote these ties.

The signing of an FTA that the parties concerned have negotiated for more than 10 years will be a prerequisite and also a useful tool for their enterprises to grasp opportunities for development cooperation, facilitate trade in goods, and boost bilateral investment flows, they said.

On this occasion, Diên and Candinas discussed directions for trade, investment, and development partnerships in the coming time so as to reinforce links in innovation, green economy, and sustainable development.

The Minister also called on the President of the Swiss National Council to support Việt Nam’s efforts to attract high-quality investment, especially in the industries that Switzerland is strong at and Việt Nam has demand for.

He asked the European country, with its advantages and experience in automation, precision mechanics and high technology, will increase investment in projects of those sectors in Việt Nam to help connect the latter with global production and supply chains.

Diên also asked for help with the development of fundamental industries in Việt Nam such as the material, chemical, mechanical, supporting, processing, and manufacturing industries, adding that Swiss investment in these sectors should be made in tandem with manpower training and technology transfer to help Việt Nam reach the sustainable development goals.

Concluding the meeting, the two sides agreed to continue reinforcing partnerships in the fields of Switzerland’s strength and Việt Nam’s demand. They also affirmed the determination to step up the signing of an FTA between Việt Nam and the EFTA to create breakthroughs in bilateral trade and investment. — VNS