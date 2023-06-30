TAIWAN, June 30 - Presidential Office thanks Biden administration for announcing its 10th military sale to Taiwan

On June 29 (US EST), the United States government announced that it had notified Congress of the sales to Taiwan of approximately US$440 million in 30 mm ammunition and a Cooperative Logistics Supply Support Arrangement Foreign Military Sales Order II, which are expected to formally come into effect in a month. In response to this announcement, on June 30 (Taipei time), Presidential Office Spokesperson Olivia Lin (林聿禪) said that the Presidential Office is grateful to the US government for continuing to fulfill its security commitments to Taiwan in accordance with the Taiwan Relations Act and the Six Assurances by providing Taiwan with defensive weaponry, demonstrating the importance with which it views Taiwan's national defense needs.

Noting that this is the 10th military sale to Taiwan announced since President Joe Biden took office, Spokesperson Lin stated that the sale includes 30 mm High Explosive Incendiary-Tracer rounds, 30 mm multi-purpose rounds, and 30 mm training rounds that will help meet our readiness requirements in ammunition. She added that this sale will enhance our national defense resilience, helping us maintain regional stability.

The spokesperson said that Taiwan will continue to demonstrate our firm commitment to self-defense and strengthening our all-out defense capabilities to uphold our national security and protect our interests. She added that we will also continue to work with like-minded countries to ensure peace, stability, development, and prosperity in the Taiwan Strait and the Indo-Pacific region at large.