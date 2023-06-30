Province partners with Safe Drivers PEI so people can try out an electric vehicle

CANADA, June 30 - Islanders can try out an electric vehicle this summer in communities across the province.

With the help of Safe Drivers PEI, staff with the province’s Net Zero Office will be offering information on electric vehicles, financial incentives and opportunities to drive electric vehicles in July and August on the dates and locations listed below.

EV Experience Tour Dates

July 7 – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. - Access PEI in O'Leary

July 14 – 9 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. - Access PEI in Montague

July 14 – 1 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. - Visitor Information Centre at 13056 Shore Rd., Belle River

July 28 – 11 a.m.– 3 p.m.- Visitor Information Centre, 33460 Western Rd., Ellerslie

August 4 – 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. - Canadian Center for Climate Change and Adaptation St. Peter’s Bay

August 12 – 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Access PEI on Riverside Drive in Charlottetown

August 25 – 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. – Access PEI in Summerside

“Islanders have shown a lot of interest in electric vehicles, but we know some folks are still hesitant. It’s a big change and we need to bust some myths about electric vehicles. These drive opportunities will help anyone on the fence to get a feel for driving an EV and our staff can help answer any questions they may have.” - Environment, Energy and Climate Minister Action Steven Myers

The province offers incentives for the purchase of an electric vehicle, with a $5,750 rebate on eligible battery electric vehicles and a $3,250 rebate for eligible plug-in hybrids. Provincial incentives can be combined with federal rebates on eligible vehicles.

“Safe Drivers PEI, in partnership with the Province’s Office of Net Zero is excited to launch the EV Experience Tour this summer. More Islanders are driving EVs than ever before, but not everyone has had the chance to experience the technology. Through this initiative, we are looking forward to providing Islanders with more opportunities to experience EVs in the coming months,” said Eric Brookins, General Manager, Safe Drivers PEI.

Anyone signing up for an EV driving training session can choose to enter a draw to win an e-bike (valued at approximately $1,500).

Register for your driving training session in advance at Electric Vehicles or stop in to chat with staff and get answers to your questions on electric vehicles.

Media contact:

Katie Cudmore

Environment, Energy and Climate Action

902-314-3996

katiecudmore@gov.pe.ca