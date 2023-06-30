Brush Hog Rental Market Expands Steadily at a CAGR of 2.6% to Hit US$ 116.0 Million by 2033 | Fact.MR

Forestry & landscaping end-use is expected to hold a significant position in the brush hog rental market accounting for 43.2% market share in 2023.

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the Brush Hog Rental Market is projected to reach a value of US$ 116.0 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% from 2023, according to Fact.MR's analysis.



A brush hog, also known as a rotary cutter or a bush hog, is a heavy-duty cutting tool used for land clearing and vegetation management in various sectors. The agricultural industry plays a significant role in driving the demand for brush hog rentals, as farmers and ranchers seek efficient and cost-effective solutions for land clearing, pasture management, and field maintenance.

Emerging economies are witnessing growth in forestry and landscaping activities, fueling the demand for brush hog rentals. With expanding infrastructure and urban development, there is a need for land clearing, maintenance, and vegetation management, and renting brush hogs offers a cost-effective solution without requiring significant upfront investment.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global brush hog rental market is projected to grow at 2.6% CAGR and reach US$ 116.0 million by 2033

The market had created an opportunity of US$ 8.7 million and registered a CAGR of 2.7% between 2018 to 2022

North America is a prominent region that is estimated to hold a market share of 28.0% in 2023

Predominating market players include Coates Hire, Cramo, CramoRent, Kennards Hire, Kiloutou, Sunbelt Rentals, and United Rentals

Forestry & landscaping under end-use are estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% between 2023 and 2033

“Strategic Partnerships and Portfolio Expansion in the Brush Hog Rental Industry to Upswing the Market Growth” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Market Stratagems

Rental service providers are likely to enter into strategic partnerships, collaborations, or acquisitions with other businesses to expand their market reach and enhance service offerings. Companies collaborate with landscaping companies, construction firms, agricultural cooperatives, or property management companies to provide bundled services or exclusive rental arrangements. By leveraging partnerships, rental service providers access new customer segments and drive market growth through mutually beneficial collaborations or partnerships. Also, the acquisition is beneficial to support business expansion and widening customer portfolio.

For instance:

• In November 2022, United Rentals, Inc. disclosed that it has signed a binding contract to buy the assets of privately held Ahern Rentals, Inc. for about US$ 2.0 million in cash.

Key Companies Profiled

Coates Hire

Cramo

CramoRent

Herc Rentals

Kennards Hire

Kiloutou

Loxam

Speedy Hire

Sunbelt Rentals

United Rentals

Market Growth Stratagems

Market players in the brush hog rental industry are striving to stay competitive by improving service quality and expanding their offerings. These efforts attract a wider customer base, encourage repeat business, and establish a positive industry reputation. As market players adapt to customer needs and deliver value-added solutions, the demand for brush hog rentals continues to rise, ensuring sustained market growth.

Segmentation of Brush Hog Rental Industry Research

By Power Source: PTO (Power Take-Off)- Tractor Self-Powered

By Cutting Width: Up to 6 6--12 Feet Above 12 Feet

By Capacity Range: Less than 25 HP 25-50 HP 50-100 Above 100 HP

By End Use: Agricultural Forestry & Landscaping Commercial/Professional Residential

By Region: North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the brush hog rental market, presenting historical market data (2018–2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023–2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of the power source (PTO (power take-off)- tractor, self-powered), cutting width (up to 6, 6-12 feet, and above 12 feet), capacity range (less than 25 HP, 25-50 HP, 50-100 HP, and above 100 HP), end use (agricultural, forestry & landscaping, commercial/professional, and residential) across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, and Oceania, Middle East & Africa).

