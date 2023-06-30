DHEC Encourages Safe Use of Fireworks During Fourth of July Weekend

Injuries related to fireworks increased by 25% in recent years

June 30, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) wants residents to practice potentially lifesaving safety precautions when handling fireworks over the Fourth of July holiday. While fireworks are a source of fun and celebration, they can cause serious injury if not used properly.

“Preventable injuries and deaths occur each year due to the mishandling of fireworks,” said Virginie Daguise, PhD, Bureau Director of DHEC’s Chronic Disease and Injury Prevention. “We don’t want to see families’ lives changed forever because moments that were supposed to be full of fun went terribly wrong. We urge South Carolinians to exercise caution and stay safe while enjoying the Fourth.”

A 2021 report from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission shows that injuries related to fireworks increased by 25% between 2006 and 2021. The report also shows nine deaths and 11,500 emergency room-treated injuries occurred in 2021. About 8,500, or 74% of the injuries, occurred in the one-month span surrounding July 4. About 3,680, or 32% of the visits, were due to burns.

Injuries that year were most common among young adults ages 20 to 24. About 1,500 of the injuries that resulted in a trip to the emergency room involved firecrackers, and 1,100 involved sparklers.

“Everyone should understand that fireworks can cause serious injuries,” said Daguise. “It’s important to follow the manufacturer’s instructions for handling the fireworks, and it’s also important to contact your local government or fire department to make sure you comply with any firework ordinances that are in effect.”

Tips for staying safe when using fireworks include:

Attend public fireworks displays and leave the fireworks to the professionals.

Make sure fireworks are legal in your area, and only purchase and set off fireworks that are labeled for consumer (not professional) use.

Never allow young children to play with or ignite fireworks.

Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose handy in case of fire or other mishap.

Light fireworks one at a time, then move quickly away from the fireworks device.

Never try to relight or handle malfunctioning fireworks. Soak them with water and throw them away.

Never point or throw fireworks (including sparklers) at anyone.

After fireworks have stopped burning, douse the spent device with plenty of water.

Never use fireworks while impaired by alcohol or drugs.

Visit scdhec.gov and the National Council on Fireworks Safety for more information on staying safe during the Fourth of July Weekend.

