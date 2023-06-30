Conductive Textiles Market Trend Scenario and Growth Strategies Analysis till 2027

Reports And Data

The Global Conductive Textiles Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.8% from USD 4.86 billion in 2019 to USD 10.92 billion in 2027.

NEW YORK CITY, U.S., UNITED STATES, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Conductive Textiles Market is expected to experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8%, leading to a rise from USD 4.86 billion in 2019 to USD 10.92 billion in 2027. The market's expansion is being propelled by the growing demand for technologically advanced smart wearables in various sectors such as military & defense, healthcare, and sports & fitness. The increasing focus on personal health and fitness has contributed to the popularity of smart fabrics or wearables used to monitor individuals' fitness levels.

These products are also utilized in healthcare settings for monitoring patients' health conditions. Additionally, conductive textiles offer the advantage of easy recyclability. In the defense sector, smart fabrics are now employed to provide lightweight and advanced garments, aiding soldiers in long and critical operations. The medical industry has also embraced the use of conductive textiles in devices, and the utilization of conductive textiles incorporating graphene links is expected to significantly boost the market. These textiles integrate antibacterial silver nanoparticles and electrospun graphene fibers, enabling energy harvesting from the environment, regulation of body temperature, and control of muscle vibration. Overall, these factors are anticipated to drive the market's growth throughout the forecast period.

Conductive Textiles Market Segments:

The global Conductive Textiles market can be segmented based on Fabric Type, Type, Application, and region. In terms of Fabric Type, the market is categorized into Cotton, Nylon, Polyester, and Wool. The revenue generated by each fabric type is projected in USD Billion from 2020 to 2027.

Regarding Type, the Conductive Textiles market is divided into Woven Conductive Textiles, Non-Woven Conductive Textiles, and Knitted Conductive Textiles. The revenue estimates for each type are presented in USD Billion for the period of 2020 to 2027.

In terms of Application, the market is segmented into Military & Defense, Healthcare, Sports & Fitness, Consumer Electronics, and Others. The revenue figures for each application are projected in USD Billion from 2020 to 2027.

These segmentations provide a comprehensive understanding of the global Conductive Textiles market, allowing for a detailed analysis of market trends and opportunities within specific fabric types, types, and applications across various regions.

Conductive Textiles Market Competitive landscape:

In this Conductive Textiles market study, several companies have been considered and profiled to provide a comprehensive analysis of the industry. These companies include Parker Chomerics, Toray Industries Inc, Laird PLC, Seiren Co. Ltd., Bekaert, Holland Shielding Systems B.V, Shieldex, 3M, Emei (HK) Electronics Ltd., and Metaline. These companies are recognized as major manufacturers in the market and play a significant role in shaping the industry's landscape. Their profiles offer insights into their product offerings, business strategies, financial performance, and market presence. By examining these companies, the report aims to provide a holistic understanding of the competitive dynamics and key players in the Conductive Textiles market.

