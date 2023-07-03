Blackstrap Molasses Market to Reach $18.18 Mn, Globally, by 2027 at 5.7% CAGR

Blackstrap Molasses Market

Blackstrap molasses has been majorly used for ethanol fermentation to produce raw alcohol and it is accounted for 38% of the blackstrap molasses market

Rise in demand for molasses from the bakery sector as its cost is lower as compared to sugar & increase in production of alcoholic beverages drive the growth of the global blackstrap molasses market” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, July 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Blackstrap molasses Market by Form, Application and Distribution Channel: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027,” the global blackstrap molasses market size is expected to reach $18,185.8 million by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2027.

The players operating in the blackstrap molasses industry have adopted product launch and business expansion as their key developmental strategies to expand their market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market. The key players profiled in this report include Allied Old English, Inc., Crosby's Molasses and More, B&G Foods, Inc., Meridian Foods Limited, Zook Molasses Company, ED&F Man Liquid Products UK Ltd., Malt Products Corporation, Pestell Minerals & Ingredients Inc., Domino Specialty Ingredients, and Buffalo Molasses.

Blackstrap molasses form cane is composed of roughly 55% sucrose and other sugars, 20% water, 15% organic non-sugars, and 10% ash. Blackstrap molasses finds enormous applications in the various industries such as Animal feed, cosmetic, food and beverages, fertilizer and skin care. For instance, there is opportunity for much expansion of the use of inedible molasses as livestock feed in periods of ample supply. Use of molasses as feed has expanded sharply in recent years while its use for making industrial alcohol has declined.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Rise in demand for molasses from the bakery sector as itscost is lower as compared to sugar, increase in production of alcoholic beverages, and changes in food habits and lifestyle preferences of people drive the growth of the global blackstrap molasses market. However, allergic reactions among people and reduced production of cane sugar hinder the market growth. On the other hand, surge in usage as sweetening agent and coloring agent in the food and beverage industry presents new opportunities in the coming years.

North America to grow at the highest growth rate

Based on region, North America is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. This is duerise in the bakery and confectionery sector in the US region and surge in adoption of the plant-based ingredients in food and beverages. However, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share based on revenue with nearly two-fifths of the global blackstrap molasses market in 2019, and is expected to continue its highest contribution by 2027. This is attributed to increase in purchasing power, changes in lifestyle & eating habits of people, high demand from the bakery sector, and rise in number of fast-food chains.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗢𝗳 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝘂𝗱𝘆

The blackstrap molasses market was valued at $12,889.9 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $ 18,185.8 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

By form, the powder segment is estimated to witness the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

In 2019, depending on distribution channel, the offline segment was valued at $ 8,199.0 million, accounting for 63.6% of the global blackstrap molasses market share.

In 2019, the Brazil was the most prominent market in LAMEA, and is projected to reach $ 3,036.6 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.

Exploration of the blackstrap molasses in the cosmetic industries has given rise for the growth of the blackstrap molasses market during the forecast period. Viscous nature and vital sources for the minerals, blackstrap molasses is used for the cosmetic and skin care products. Growing trend of use of plant-based organic fertilizers has boosted the demand for blackstrap molasses. It is a considerable source of calcium, which makes it useful for soil fertility. Decaying soil fertility, low productivity of farm are major attributes to use plants based organic fertilizers, which likely to boost the blackstrap molasses market demand through fertilizer application segment.

