Bollé Safety Launches New Program Simplifying How Companies Obtain Prescription Safety Glasses for Their Workforce

The Kurt, Prescription Safety Glass From Bollé Safety

CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bollé Safety has introduced a new program designed to make it easier for companies to help their workers stay safe by simplifying the process of ordering high performing prescription safety glasses.

The new program, called Excellence Prescription Program, makes it easier than ever before for workers to get fitted and receive customized prescription glasses.

“We understand that this is an age-old problem that many workers suffer from and we’re delighted to offer this new program that makes it easy for workers to receive prescription safety glasses,” said Ryan Pappas, national account manager Rx, for North America at Bollé Safety. The brand has over 130 years of producing hi-performing glasses and its first safety glasses were delivered in 1950.

According to Pappas, there are more than 800,000 work-related eye injuries, 90 percent of employees state that headaches affect their work performance and eye injuries account for nearly 45 percent of all head injuries that lead to missed workdays and yet, 9 out of 10 eye injuries can be prevented with proper protection.

Bollé Safety’s new Excellence Prescription program is unique in the industry, offering employers a custom web shop with the ability to offer its employees tailor made safety eyewear solutions suited for multiple work environments, even within the same company.

“This innovative new program is not only easy to use, but also gives reassurances to risk management that workers will always receive exactly what is required to meet specific ANSI standards,” said Pappas. Under this new Excellence Prescription Program, employers are able to select models from Bollé Safety’s glass collection that best suits the needs of its workers. Employees can then select a frame from this employer approved list of styles, which they can then bring to a partner optician. The optician takes a measurement, places the order and the custom glasses are delivered within 10 days of the initial order.

Many of the glasses offered in this prescription program are ANSI Z87-2+ certified and include Bollé Safety’s most advanced technologies, like Platinum, an industry leading anti-fog and anti-scratch proprietary coating that provides workers with enhanced optical clarity no matter what conditions they are working in.

About Bollé Safety

Created more than 130 years ago in France, Bollé Safety is the global PPE Eyewear Specialist (Personal Protective Equipment). Bollé Safety offers a wide range of innovative eye protection products that are comfortable, designed and adapted to each market segment (construction, health, energy, heavy industry, defense, clean rooms, automotive, office automation, etc.), with a growing focus on Eco conception. Distributing products in more than 100 countries, Bollé Safety equips 20 million workers with products that improve their performance and well-being, from the moment there are risks for the face and the eyes, even in extreme environments. To learn more please visit: www.bolle-safety.com/us

Bollé Safety's EXCELLENCE prescription program