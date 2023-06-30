Resuscitation Devices Market Size (USD 12.2 Billion by 2031) Pioneering Growth to Fulfill Healthcare Requirements

Resuscitation Devices Market Forecast

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research has published a study report with the title Resuscitation Devices Market Size was Valued at 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟕.𝟔 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏 and is Projected to Garner 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟏𝟐.𝟐 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, registering a 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟒.𝟖% from 2022 to 2031.The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲:-

• By product type, the airway management devices segment accounted for major share of the resuscitation devices market in 2021.

• By patient type, the adult patients segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.

• By end user, the hospitals segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.

• By region, North America occupied major share of the resuscitation devices market in 2021.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐮𝐬𝐜𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭?

Rise in the incidences of several respiratory conditions and considerable innovations in the medical device industry drive the growth of the global resuscitation devices market. By patient type, the adult segment held the major share in 2021. By region, on the other hand, Asia-Pacific is expected to cite the fastest CAGR by 2031.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐮𝐬𝐜𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬:-

• Nihon Kohden Corporation

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Teleflex Incorporated

• Drgerwerk AG

• ASAHI KASEI CORP

• Ambu A/S

• Cardinal Health Inc.

• Stryker Corporation

• Vyaire Medical

• ICU Medical Inc.

𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐮𝐬𝐜𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:-

The global resuscitation devices market is analyzed across patient type, product type, end-user, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

By patient type, the adult segment held the largest share in 2021, nearly two-thirds of the global resuscitation devices market revenue, and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2031. The same segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. The pediatric patients segment is also analyzed through the report.

By product type, the airway management devices segment contributed to more than half of the global resuscitation devices market share in 2021, and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. The other segment, on the other hand, would display the fastest CAGR of 6.4% throughout the forecast period. The external defibrillators segment is also assessed through the study.

By end-user, the hospital's segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, generating nearly three-fifths of the global resuscitation devices market revenue. The ambulatory care segment, however, would portray the fastest CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

By region, North America held the major share in 2021, garnering nearly half of the global resuscitation devices market revenue. Asia-Pacific, simultaneously, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2031. The other regions analyzed through the report include LAMEA and Europe.

By Region Outlook

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

