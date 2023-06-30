U.S. Supplemental Health Market Size to Worth USD 56.11 Bn by 2031

The U.S. supplemental health market size is predicted to be worth around USD 56.11 billion by 2032, and it is poised to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% from 2023 to 2032.

/EIN News/ -- Ottawa, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Precedence Research, the U.S. supplemental health market size was valued at USD 35.25 billion in 2022. Supplemental health insurance is a type of health insurance that is proposed to provide additional coverage for services that are not covered by conventional health insurance plans. The aim of supplemental health insurance is to fill the gaps in traditional health insurance plans by covering certain expenses for which the policyholder is responsible. The rising healthcare costs, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and the shift towards consumer-driven healthcare are anticipated to enhance the growth of the U.S. supplemental health market during the forecast period.



Product Landscape

The dental sector is growing at a remarkable rate in 2023 due to awareness regarding oral hygiene. In 2021, national dental care spending in the U.S. accounted for $162 billion, which was a rise of 11% from 2020 (adjusted for inflation). Over 1 out of 4 (26%) adults in the U.S. face problems such as untreated tooth decay. A typical premium for dental insurance in the United States may be from $20 to $50 per month for an individual. For a family, dental insurance premiums range from $50–$150 per month. Dental insurance would cover aspects associated with gums and teeth.

U.S. supplemental health market, by product, 2022-2032 (USD Million)

Product 2022 2023 2032 CAGR (2023-32) Critical Illness Insurance 5,218.04 5,484.44 9,389.07 6.2 % Accident Insurance 3,843.02 4,023.15 6,655.54 5.8 % Hospital Indemnity Insurance 7,756.55 8,079.43 12,776.26 5.2 % Worksite Life 6,452.04 6,772.74 11,468.92 6.0 % Dental 11,987.39 12,448.58 19,134.68 4.9 %

Distribution Channel Landscape

The broker sector is expanding at a remarkable rate from 2023 to 2032. The brokers serve as an intermediary (or “carriers”) between insurance companies and consumers. Health insurance brokers serve customers with access to policy information, expert guidance, personalized options, and suitable recommendations. There are 881,500 licensed agencies and brokers operating in the United States. Health insurance brokers are popular among people who lack employer-sponsored insurance and self-employed workers.

U.S. supplemental health market, by distribution channel, 2022-2032 (USD Million)

Distribution Channel 2022 2023 2032 CAGR (2023-32) Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) 669.88 702.67 1,182.55 6.0 % Agents 13,186.13 13,781.78 22,474.34 5.6 % Brokers 21,365.77 22,287.46 35,714.11 5.4 % Others 35.26 36.44 53.48 4.4 %

Demography Landscape

Individuals aged 65 and above are anticipated to dominate the supplemental health market in the United States. The expansion is due to the growing number of people of this age group opting for the policies. Along with this, various government policies favoring this age group are also expected to boost the market.

Furthermore, the Individuals Aged Below 65 with an Eligible Disability sector is growing at a remarkable rate. The growth is owing to rising cases of disability among the adult population in the United States.

Market Dynamics

Drivers: Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

As per the National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion, 6 in 10 adults in the United States have a chronic disease, and it is one of the leading causes of death and disability. These conditions mostly require medical care. Hence, supplemental health insurance plans assist in providing additional coverage for the management and treatment of these conditions. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as heart disease, cancer, and diabetes require additional services that are not covered by traditional health insurance plans. As a result, there is increasing demand for supplemental health insurance that provides additional benefits for these conditions.

Restraint: Limited Awareness

Various customers are not aware of the advantages of supplemental health insurance and hence may not understand the benefits that these plans include. This limits the demand for supplemental health plans. Thus, insurers face various challenges in marketing their offerings. Additionally, the lack of health insurance plans awareness may lead to people paying for the expense of the medical therapy themselves. This may act as a hurdle in the case of huge medical bills due to the rising cost of treatments.

Key Market Players

Aetna Inc.

Allianz S.E.

American International Group, Inc.

Anthem, Inc.

Assurant, Inc.

AXA Group

Cigna Corporation

Humana Inc.

MetLife, Inc.

Zurich Insurance Group AG

Segments Covered in the Report

By Product

Critical Illness Insurance

Accident Insurance

Hospital Indemnity Insurance

Worksite Life

Dental





By Distribution Channel

Direct-to-Consumer (DTC)

Agents

Brokers

Others

By Demography

Individuals Aged 65 and Above

Individuals Aged Below 65 with an Eligible Disability

