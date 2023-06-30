MedVet Mandeville Moves to New Emergency and Specialty Veterinary Hospital

/EIN News/ -- MANDEVILLE, La., June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MedVet, a leader in emergency and specialty veterinary healthcare, has completed construction for MedVet Mandeville’s new hospital. The new hospital at 3561 Hwy 190 opens on Friday, June 30, 2023. Construction of the 16,000+ square foot state-of-the-art veterinary hospital began over a year ago.



“I am thrilled to be opening this new facility and proud of the MedVet Mandeville team and the exceptional, empathic care we’ve been providing consistently for the pets in our community for more than 25 years,” said Dr. Kristin Hebert-Fisher, Medical Director. “This new hospital will allow us to care for even more patients and their loving families, while giving our caregivers a wonderful place to work and expand their services. This is a tremendous opportunity to serve our community and the veterinary professionals in Southern Louisiana.”

In addition to 24/7 Emergency Medicine services, MedVet Mandeville offers specialty services in Anesthesia & Pain Management, Cardiology, Dermatology, Internal Medicine, Medical Oncology, Radiology, Rehabilitation, and Surgery. The new location provides space for expanded services including fluoroscopy, rehabilitation, critical care, and I-131, which is the gold standard of care for feline hyperthyroidism.

The new location welcomes veterinarians who are experts in their field bringing years of experience, expertise, and compassion to focus on achieving the best possible patient outcomes. The local team is led by Dr. Kristin Hebert-Fisher, Medical Director, and Kayla Edwards, Hospital Director.

The specialty team includes Drs. Kenneth Arceneaux, Cody Doyle, Kristen Fulham, Nicholle Jenkins, David Kergosien, Elizabeth Kergosien, Stephen Lemarie, Jessica Lin Blache, Sarah Lyles, Julie Ann Smith, Shannon Stroup, Jorge Vila, and Jill Yates. The ER team includes Drs. Rita Akers, Elisabeth Alost, John Edwards, Broke Eymard, Beth Favaloro, Lindsey Harvey, Missy Jackson, Rebekah Joyner, Daniel Lagarde, Amy Oliver, Mia Palmisano, Kayla Smith, Kelli Urbina, and Jennifer Zamora. In all, the facility is staffed by more than 100 full-time and part-time team members providing compassionate, collaborative care.

Pet owners can speak with their family veterinarian to obtain a referral for specialty care. Emergency services are available 24/7 for walk-ins; no appointment is necessary. For more information, visit medvet.com or contact the hospital at 985.626.4862 with any questions.

About MedVet

MedVet is the leading veterinarian owned and led family of specialty and emergency hospitals and urgent cares dedicated to delivering exceptional care and a deeply supportive experience to pets and their loving families, referring veterinarians, and team members. For more than 30 years, MedVet’s empathetic, insightful, and driven team of expert caregivers has helped the organization grow to be the preferred choice for high quality, compassionate care, proudly serving more than 500,000 patients each year in communities throughout the United States. To learn more about MedVet and its mission of Leading Specialty Healthcare for Pets, visit medvet.com.

Media Contact: Sarah Berger Chief Communications and Marketing Officer sarah.berger@medvet.com (513) 205-7759