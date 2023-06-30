Jushi Holdings Inc. Completes Previously Disclosed Amendments to 12% Second Lien Notes and Warrants

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, Fla., June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) (CSE: JUSH ) ( OTCQX: JUSHF ), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced today that it has completed the amendments (the “Amendments”) to the Company’s 12% Second Lien Notes (the “Notes”) and detached warrants expiring December 7, 2026 (the “Warrants”) previously disclosed in the Company’s press release dated June 6, 2023. The Company entered into definitive documentation evidencing the Amendments with the trustee to amend the trust indenture (with respect to the Notes) and with the collateral agent to amend the warrants (with respect to the Warrants).



The Amendments include the removal of a covenant in the trust indenture giving the right to holders of Notes to require the Company to repurchase the Notes for 105% of outstanding principal and accrued and unpaid interest upon a change of control, and a reduction of the exercise price of the Warrants for each subordinate voting share from US$2.086 to US$1.00.

