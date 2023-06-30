Glycinates Market Rise in Demand for Premium Nutritional Supplements by 2032 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

The demand for glycinates in the personal care sector is anticipated to rise as consumers place a greater emphasis on utilizing natural and organic goods.

The global glycinates market size was USD 952 million in 2022 and is expected to reach a value of USD 1750.21 million in 2032 and register a revenue CAGR of 7% during the forecast period.” — Reports and Data

NEW YORK, U.S, UNITED STATE, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2022, the global glycinates market was valued at USD 952 million. It is projected to reach USD 1750.21 million by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7% throughout the forecast period. The primary factor driving the market's revenue growth is the increasing demand for premium nutritional supplements in the food and beverage industry. Glycinates, known for their chelating properties, are commonly used in food and beverage products to enhance the body's absorption of essential minerals such as calcium, magnesium, and iron. As a result, the market is witnessing expansion as the food and beverage sector seeks higher quantities of glycinates.

Furthermore, the industry is experiencing growth due to the growing demand for cosmetics and personal care products. Glycinates, known for their mild and non-irritating characteristics, are utilized as conditioning agents and surfactants in various personal care items, including shampoos, conditioners, and body washes. As consumers increasingly prioritize the use of natural and organic products, the demand for glycinates in the personal care sector is expected to rise in the coming years.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/5575

Top Companies Operating in the Global Glycinates Market Report:

• Albion Laboratories, Inc.

• BASF SE

• Chaitanya Chemicals

• Clariant International AG

• GEO Specialty Chemicals, Inc.

• Nutrition Supplements International

• Provitamins GmbH

• Shijiazhuang Donghua Jinlong Chemical Co. Ltd.

• Solabia Group

• Twinlab Consolidated Holdings, Inc.

Major Driving Factors of Glycinates Market

• Increasing demand for nutritional supplements: The rising awareness about health and wellness has led to a surge in the demand for nutritional supplements. Glycinates are widely used in premium nutritional supplements due to their ability to enhance mineral absorption. This increased demand for nutritional supplements is a significant driver of the glycinates market.

• Rise in demand for cosmetics and personal care products: Glycinates are valued for their mild and non-irritating properties, making them suitable for use in cosmetics and personal care items. As consumers increasingly prioritize natural and organic products, the demand for glycinates as conditioning agents and surfactants in personal care products such as shampoos, conditioners, and body washes is on the rise.

• Technological advancements in manufacturing processes: Continuous advancements in manufacturing technologies have improved the efficiency and quality of glycinates production. These technological developments have led to increased production capacities and cost-effective manufacturing, further driving the growth of the glycinates market.

• Growing consumer preference for organic and natural products: There is a significant shift in consumer preferences towards organic and natural products across various industries. Glycinates, being derived from natural sources and known for their mild properties, align well with this consumer trend. This preference for organic and natural products is expected to boost the demand for glycinates in the market.

The global Glycinates market is segmented into:

• North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

To read more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/glycinates-market

Further market segmentation

Type Outlook:

• Magnesium Glycinate

• Zinc Glycinate

• Calcium Glycinate

• Copper Glycinate

• Iron Glycinate

• Others

Application Outlook:

• Food & Beverages

• Pharmaceuticals

• Nutraceuticals

• Personal Care & Cosmetics

• Others

Request for Customization of the Report@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/5575

Thank you for taking the time to read our article. The report can be tailored to the needs of the client. Please contact us for more details, and our team will tailor the report to your specific requirements.

Read More

RF-over-Fiber (RFoF) Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/rf-over-fiber-rfof-market

Switch Mode Power Supply Transformers Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/switch-mode-power-supply-transformers-market

Washing Machine Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/washing-machine-market

PM2.5 Monitors Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/pm25-monitors-market

Food and Beverage Processing Equipment Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/food-and-beverage-processing-equipment-market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.