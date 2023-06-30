Optical Transceiver Market Size to Reach US$ 25.25 Billion by 2030, Report by Coherent Market Insights
/EIN News/ -- Burlingame, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global optical transceiver market was valued at US$ 10.05 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 25.25 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 12.2% between 2023 and 2030. The increasing internet connectivity and high-speed data transfer are propelling growth of the global optical transceivers market. Moreover, the increasing use of smart devices is generating data traffic, which is creating need for faster, more sophisticated, and higher-capacity networks. In addition, the shifting inclination toward cloud computing and big data analytics is also propelling the need for large-capacity data centers. This, in turn, is boosting the growth of optical transceivers market.
Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Optical Transceiver Market:
Robust growth of big data and cloud computing applications is a recent trend. Due to the growth of big data and cloud computing applications, data centers are handling substantial amount of traffic. Moreover, the growing adoption of advanced communication technologies such as augmented reality (AR), IoT, and virtual reality is creating the internet traffic, which is again propelling the demand for optical transceivers.
Global Optical Transceiver Market - Drivers
Growth of telecommunication industry to propel market growth
Rise of telecommunications industry across developing countries is stimulating the growth of this market. The optical transceiver market growth is also attributed to the surge in the number of smartphone users, enhanced connectivity, and increased network establishment. Furthermore, the rapid penetration of broadband services in developing economies is expected to drive demand for high-speed connectivity, this is again augmenting optical transceiver market growth.
Scope of the Report:
|Report Attributes
|Metrics
|Base Year:
|2022
|Market Size in 2022:
|US$ 10.05 Billion
|Historical Data for:
|2017 to 2021
|Forecast Period:
|2023 to 2030
|Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR:
|12.2%
|2030 Value Projection:
|US$ 25.25 Billion
|Geographies covered:
|
|Segments covered:
|
|Companies covered:
|HUBER+SUHNER Cube Optics AG, II-VI Incorporated, Broadcom Inc., Accelink Technologies, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Lumentum Operations LLC (Lumentum Holdings), Source Photonics (Redwood Capital), Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Reflex Photonics Inc., and Fujitsu Optical Components Limited
|Growth Drivers:
|
|Restraints & Challenges:
|
Growing demand for FTTH (fiber to the home) broadband services to foster market growth
The optical transceiver market is witnessing growth on the account of growing demand for FTTH (fiber to the home) broadband services. As a result, fiber-optic infrastructure is being deployed across the globe in offices, homes, and hospitals to offer users with faster data transmission. This, in turn, is augmenting the demand for optical transceivers in the telecom sector, which is the largest industry of the market.
Global Optical Transceiver Market - Restrain
Growing compelexity of network and impact of COVID-19 are expected to hamper the market growth
Factors such as increasing complexity of networks and negative impact of the Covid-19 on the global economy are expected to hamper the market growth. The COVID-19 pandemic impacted the telecom infrastructure and 5G deployments worldwide, resulting in shutdowns of business and a lack of investment. However, the market is expected to regain growth as the world recovers from the difficulties of the pandemic.
Global Optical Transceiver Market – Opportunities
Increasing adoption of 5G mobile network to present bright market opportunities
There is a huge opportunity for the optical transceiver market due to the increasing deploymemt of 5G mobile network globally. The 5G technology requires ultra-wide bandwidth optical amplifiers and modulators. Due to this, the growth of this market is expected to be fuel by significant investments in 5G infrastructure deployments.
Key Market Takeaways:
Global optical transceiver market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period, owing to the growing demand for high-speed data transmission in different communication networks. This is attributed to the growing adoption of IoT devices, cloud computing, and 5G network deployments. Additionally, increasing number of mobile devices around the globe is further boosting the demand for high-speed internet connectivity, which in turn is propelling the global optical transceivers market growth.
On the basis of Protocol, Ethernet is projected to dominate the global market over the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for Ethernet protocol as it is a standard to connect devices in a wide area network (WAN) or wired local area network (LAN).
On the basis of Data Rate, Less than 10 Gbps is projected to dominate the global market over the forecast period owing to the widespread use of less than 10 Gbps data rate.
On the basis of Application, data centers is anticpiated to dominate the global market over the forecast period owing to the increasing number of data centers worldwide. Also, the advent of advanced technologies such as high-performance computing, and AI, which requires to connect data center assets in fast, reliable, and cost-effective manner is again propelling the segment growth.
On the basis of Region, North America is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, owing to the strong growth of communication industry coupled with the massive penetration of internet in the region. Also, increasing investment in network infrastructure is again fueling regional market growth.
Competitive Landscape:
Key players operating in the global optical transceiver market include HUBER+SUHNER Cube Optics AG, II-VI Incorporated, Broadcom Inc., Accelink Technologies, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Lumentum Operations LLC (Lumentum Holdings), Source Photonics (Redwood Capital), Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Reflex Photonics Inc., and Fujitsu Optical Components Limited.
Detailed Segmentation:
Global Optical Transceiver Market, By Protocol
- Ethernet
- Fiber Channel
- CWDM/DWDM
- FTTx
- Other Protocols
Global Optical Transceiver Market, By Data Rate
- Less than 10 Gbps
- 10 Gbps to 40 Gbps
- 100 Gbps
- Greater than 100 Gbps
Global Optical Transceiver Market, By Application
- Data Center
- Telecommunication
Global Optical Transceiver Market, By Region
- North America
- By Country:
- U.S.
- Canada
- By Country:
- Latin America
- By Country:
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- By Country:
- Europe
- By Country:
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- By Country:
- Asia Pacific
- By Country
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- By Country
- Middle East
- By Country:
- GCC Countries
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East
- By Country:
- Africa
- By Country/Region:
- South Africa
- Central Africa
- North Africa
- By Country/Region:
