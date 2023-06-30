Global Chlorinated Paraffin Market will experience a dynamic growth between 2021 and 2031

Chlorinated Paraffin Market Size Worth $2.7 Billion by 2031

OREGON, PORTLAND, USA, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As per to the report by Allied Market Research, Global Chlorinated paraffin market is set to exceed $2.5 billion by 2030, and registering a CAGR of 3.2% from 2021 to 2030. Chlorinated paraffin industry growth is driven by increase in demand for metalworking fluids in industrial applications and low manufacturing cost of chlorinated paraffin. On the other hand, stringent government regulations pertaining to the use of chlorinated paraffin is expected to hamper the growth to some extent. However, easy availability of raw materials is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

The report offers a comprehensive study of dynamic market trends, key investment pockets, top segments, regional landscape, value chain, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

The global chlorinated paraffin market is analyzed across product type, application, and region. Based on product type, the medium chain segment accounted for the major share in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the global market. The short chain segment, however, would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 3.94% throughout the forecast period.

Based on application, the lubricating additives segment generated the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly one-third of the global market. The adhesives segment, on the other hand, would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 4.46% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, the market across North America held the lion’s share in 2020, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global market. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 4.02% by the end of 2030. The other provinces studied in the report include Europe and LAMEA.

Covid-19 scenario-

Shutdown of various infrastructure activities in developing countries declined the demand for chlorinated paraffin.

On the other hand, however, surge in e-commerce activities during the outbreak increased the awareness among people regarding the advantages of online shopping. This, in turn, heightened the demand for chlorinated paraffin products which are used in the packaging industry. This is how the pandemic has had a mixed impact on the global chlorinated paraffin market.

Report Key Highlighters:

1. 20 countries are covered in the chlorinated paraffin market report. The report covers segment analysis of each country in both value and volume during the forecast period 2021-2031.

2. More than 3,700 product literatures, industry releases, annual reports, and other such documents of key industry participants have been reviewed to obtain a better understanding of the market and gain competitive intelligence.

3. The chlorinated paraffin market is fragmented in nature with numerous manufacturers such as Aditya Birla Chemicals; Altair Chimica S.p.A.; Caffaro Industrie; Dover Chemical Corporation; Handy Chemical Corporation, Inc.; Ineos Chlor; Inovyn; KLJ Group; LEUNA Tenside GmbH, and Química del Cinca. Also tracked key strategies such as product launches, acquisitions, mergers, expansion, etc. of the players operating in the chlorinated paraffin market.

Key Market Players

S.A.

INOVYN

INEOS CHLOR

CAFFARO INDUSTRIE S.P.A.

DOVER CHEMICAL CORPORATION

HANDY CHEMICAL CORPORATION LTD.

QUIMICA DEL CINCA

S.A.

ALTAIR CHIMICA SPA

ADITYA BIRLA CHEMICALS

LEUNA-TENSIDE GMBH

KLJ GROUP

