Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market is anticipated to reach US$ 1.90 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 8.1%

Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market Growth

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Growth: The VCF devices market has been experiencing significant growth in recent years. This growth can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of osteoporosis and the rising geriatric population worldwide. VCF devices are used to treat vertebral fractures caused by osteoporosis and other conditions. the global Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market was accounted for $866.7 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $1.90 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Technological Advancements: The market has witnessed notable technological advancements in VCF devices. Minimally invasive procedures and the development of innovative devices, such as balloon kyphoplasty and vertebral augmentation systems, have improved patient outcomes and reduced surgical complications.

Balloon Kyphoplasty Dominance: Balloon kyphoplasty is a widely adopted procedure for treating vertebral compression fractures. It involves the use of specialized balloons to create a cavity in the fractured vertebra, which is then filled with bone cement. This procedure provides pain relief, restores vertebral height, and improves spinal stability.

Rising Geriatric Population: The growing elderly population is a significant driver for the VCF devices market. With age, the risk of osteoporosis and vertebral fractures increases. As the global population continues to age, the demand for VCF devices is expected to rise further.

Increasing Awareness: There is a growing awareness among healthcare professionals and patients regarding the importance of early diagnosis and treatment of vertebral fractures. This awareness has led to increased demand for VCF devices as a preferred treatment option, further fueling market growth.

Geographical Trends: North America and Europe have traditionally been the dominant markets for VCF devices due to well-established healthcare infrastructure and high awareness levels. However, emerging economies in the Asia-Pacific region, such as China and India, are witnessing rapid market growth due to improving healthcare facilities and an increasing elderly population.

Market Drivers:

Increasing Prevalence of Osteoporosis: Osteoporosis is a major risk factor for vertebral compression fractures. As the global population ages, the incidence of osteoporosis is rising. This increased prevalence of osteoporosis contributes to the growing demand for VCF devices.

Growing Geriatric Population: The elderly population is more susceptible to vertebral compression fractures due to age-related bone loss and decreased bone density. As the world's population continues to age, the number of elderly individuals at risk of vertebral fractures is increasing, driving the demand for VCF devices.

Market Segmentation:

Product Type:

a. Balloon Kyphoplasty Devices: These devices are used in the balloon kyphoplasty procedure, which involves the use of balloons to create a cavity in the fractured vertebra, followed by the injection of bone cement.

b. Vertebroplasty Devices: Vertebroplasty devices involve the injection of bone cement directly into the fractured vertebra to provide stabilization and pain relief.

Procedure Type:

a. Balloon Kyphoplasty: This procedure involves the use of balloons to create a cavity in the fractured vertebra, followed by the injection of bone cement.

b. Vertebroplasty: Vertebroplasty is a procedure where bone cement is injected directly into the fractured vertebra.

End User:

a. Hospitals and Clinics: VCF devices are commonly used in hospitals and clinics for the treatment of vertebral compression fractures.

b. Ambulatory Surgical Centers: These facilities perform surgical procedures that do not require overnight hospital stays. VCF devices may be utilized in such centers.

Geography:

a. North America: This region includes countries such as the United States and Canada.

b. Europe: This region comprises countries like Germany, France, the United Kingdom, and Italy.

c. Asia-Pacific: It includes countries such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia.

d. Latin America: This region consists of countries like Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina.

e. Middle East and Africa: This region encompasses countries from the Middle East and Africa.

Indication:

a. Osteoporotic Compression Fractures: These fractures occur due to weakened bones caused by osteoporosis.

b. Traumatic Compression Fractures: Traumatic fractures result from a sudden injury or trauma to the spine.

c. Pathological Compression Fractures: These fractures occur due to underlying diseases or conditions, such as cancer or infections.

Material:

a. Metal-Based Devices: VCF devices made from metal alloys, such as titanium or stainless steel.

b. Polymer-Based Devices: VCF devices made from polymers or composite materials.

It's important to note that the actual segmentation of the VCF devices market may vary based on the specific market research and industry practices.

Competitive Landscape:

Medtronic plc

Stryker Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

Globus Medical Inc.

Alphatec Holdings Inc.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Orthofix Medical Inc.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc.

SpineWave Inc.

Tecres S.p.A.

