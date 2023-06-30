Single Cell Multiomics Market Expected to Reach $15,261.19 Million by 2030

Single Cell Multiomics Market Size 2030

Single cell multiomics market is projected to reach $15,261.19 million by 2030 registering a CAGR of 21.4% from 2021 to 2030.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Single cell multiomics analysis assimilates multiple data sets from the genome, epigenome, transcriptome, proteome, providing a unique chance to uncover novel biological processes. Integrated approaches combine individual omics data in a sequential or simultaneous manner to understand the interplay of molecules. Furthermore, they help in assessing the flow of information from one omics level to the other, and thus help in bridging the gap from genotype to phenotype. The single cell multi omics measures multiple types of the molecule from single cell of the same individual.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

10x Genomics, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Berkeley Lights Inc

BGI Genomics Co. Ltd

Bio Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Danaher Corporation (Cytiva Life Sciences)

Dolomite Bio

Epicypher Inc.

Fluidigm Corporation

Illimina, Inc

Miltenyi Biotec B.V. & CO.

Mission Bio, Inc.

Nanostring Technologies, Inc

Olink Holding AB (Olink Proteomics)

Parse Bioscience

Qiagen N.V.

Takara Holdings Inc. Takara Bio Group

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Several applications and research areas benefit from single-cell multiomics technologies. Some notable segments include:

Cancer Research: Single-cell multiomics allows for the analysis of tumor heterogeneity, identification of rare cell populations, and characterization of tumor progression, drug resistance, and metastasis.

Developmental Biology: It enables the study of cellular differentiation, lineage tracing, and developmental processes at the single-cell level, providing insights into embryogenesis, organogenesis, and tissue regeneration.

Neuroscience: Single-cell multiomics aids in deciphering neuronal diversity, understanding brain development, mapping neural circuits, and studying neurodegenerative disorders.

Immunology: It helps in profiling immune cells, investigating immune responses, understanding immune cell differentiation, and exploring immunotherapy strategies.

Single-Cell Diagnostics: Single-cell multiomics technologies contribute to the development of diagnostic tools for various diseases, including cancer, genetic disorders, and infectious diseases.

