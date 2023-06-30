Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,389 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 463,986 in the last 365 days.

OTC Markets Group Welcomes VWF Bancorp, Inc. to OTCQX

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced VWF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: VWFB), the holding company for Van Wert Federal Savings Bank, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. VWF Bancorp, Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

VWF Bancorp, Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “VWFB.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for community banks in the U.S. public markets. The OTCQX Market enables banks to maximize the value of being a public company by providing transparent trading and easy access to company information for shareholders. To qualify for OTCQX, community banks must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

JWTT Inc. acted as the company’s OTCQX sponsor.

About VWF Bancorp, Inc.
VWF Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation and owns 100% of the common stock of Van Wert Federal Savings Bank. Van Wert Federal Savings Bank is an Ohio chartered bank providing full-service banking services primarily in Van Wert County, Ohio.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

OTC Markets Group Welcomes VWF Bancorp, Inc. to OTCQX

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more