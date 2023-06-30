Animal Vaccines Market Expected to Reach 15.20 Billion by 2030 | CAGR 5.2%

Animal Vaccines Market Size 2030

Animal vaccines market is projected to reach $15.20 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2030.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Vaccines help develop naturally acquired immunity by stimulating the immune system with the help of either non-pathogenic organisms or by their immunogenic components. Animal vaccines are essential to increase the welfare of the animal and reduce the monetary loss of their owners. These consist of attenuated and subunit vaccines and are useful in the prevention of diseases through their mode of action. Animal vaccines are eco-friendly products that help reduce the use of antibiotics and risk of drug-resistant microorganisms. They help protect animal health by immunizing the animal from any particular disease. These vaccines are essential for animal well-being, production of food, and safety of public health. Animal vaccines is a component of a larger field of medicine called veterinary biologics (VB). These vaccines function by activating the immune system to avoid the onset of any disease. As animal treatment is costlier than animal vaccination, these products are cost-effective solutions for animal welfare. Animal vaccine products help in the prevention of animal diseases, increase in food productivity, and avoid transmission of zoonotic and foodborne infections to humans.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Merck & Co., Inc., Zoetis Inc., Ceva Sant Animale, Sanofi S.A., Romvac, Vaxxinova, Biovac, Merial, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH and Anicon Labor GmbH. The other players operating in the global animal vaccines market include Nexvet, PHL Associates, Inc., Hygieia Biological Laboratories, Colorado Serum Company, Pfizer, and Arko Laboratories, Ltd.

The animal vaccines market can be segmented based on various factors. Here are some common segmentation criteria used in the industry:

Animal Type: This segment categorizes vaccines based on the type of animals they are designed for. It includes segments such as companion animals (dogs, cats), livestock (cattle, poultry, swine, sheep, goats), and aquaculture (fish, shrimp).

Vaccine Type: Vaccines can be categorized based on the type of microorganism or antigen they target. Some common vaccine types include viral vaccines, bacterial vaccines, parasitic vaccines, and combination vaccines that protect against multiple diseases.

Disease Type: This segment focuses on the specific diseases or conditions the vaccines aim to prevent or treat. Examples of disease segments include respiratory diseases, gastrointestinal diseases, vector-borne diseases, and zoonotic diseases.

Route of Administration: Vaccines can be administered to animals through various routes, such as oral, intramuscular, subcutaneous, intranasal, and intradermal. This segment categorizes vaccines based on the preferred route of administration.

Geography: The animal vaccines market can also be segmented based on geographical regions or countries. Different regions may have varying market dynamics, regulatory environments, and prevalent diseases, influencing the demand for animal vaccines.

End User: This segment focuses on the type of end users or customers in the animal vaccines market. It includes segments such as veterinary clinics, veterinary hospitals, research institutions, and farm owners.

