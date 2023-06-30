Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 30, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers ethylene propylene diene monomer market analysis and every facet of the ethylene propylene diene monomer market research. As per TBRC’s ethylene propylene diene monomer market forecast, the ethylene propylene diene monomer market size is predicted to reach a value of $5.61 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 7.7% through the forecast period.

The increase in demand for zero-emission vehicles is driving the ethylene propylene diene monomer market demand. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest ethylene propylene diene monomer market share. Major players in the market include The Dow Chemical Company, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Firestone Building Products Company LLC, Johns Manville Inc., KUMHO POLYCHEM, Lanxess AG, Lion Elastomers LLC, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., PetroChina Company Limited, SK Global Chemical Co Ltd., Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd., Versalis SpA.

Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer Market Segments
1) By Manufacturing Process: Solution Polymerization Process, Slurry And Suspension Process, Gas-Phase Polymerization Process
2) By Sales Channel: Direct Sales, Indirect Sales
3) By Application: Automotive, Building, And Construction, Manufacturing, Electrical And Electronics, Other Applications

This type of propylene diene monomer refers to a synthetic rubber composed of ethylene, propylene, and diene monomers that is resistant to outdoor and high-temperature conditions. It exhibits properties such as ozone, UV, heat, polar solvents, water-based chemicals, and ageing resistance due to its stable polymer backbone structure. This type of propylene diene monomers are used for roofing for waterproofing, as EPDM seals.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer Market Trends And Strategies
4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer Market Growth
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

