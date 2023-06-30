Exploring the Warehouse Drums and Barrel Market: Key Trends, Applications, and Industry Insights by 2031

Warehouse drums and barrels are integral part of transportation industry, especially in the transportation of liquid and powder material.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Warehouse Drums and Barrel Market," The warehouse drums and barrel market size was valued at $18.9 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $30.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Drums and barrels are the cylindrical shipping containers used for shipping bulk cargo. Drums and barrels can be made of steel, dense paperboard (commonly called a fiber drum), or plastic, and are generally used for the transportation and storage of liquids and powders.

Biodegradable rigid plastic is also being used by product manufacturers to create environment-friendly variants. Drums and barrels used in warehouses are bulk industrial packaging containers made of rigid plastics, fiber, and steel. Chemicals, petroleum, paints, and solvents, as well as food and pharmaceutical products, are frequently stored and transported in huge quantities from the site of manufacture to the point of distribution. They may also be customized with different heights and thicknesses to meet the needs of the customer. In addition, the rise in demand to create new innovations along with more durable options for packaging like steel is leading to the addition of variety of textures over the drums and barrels.

Top Players:

The major players profiled in the global warehouse drums and barrel market include Advance Drum Service, Inc., Amcor, Container Distributions Inc., Greif Inc, Illing Packaging, Industrial Container Services, Jackacki Bag & Barrel, Mauser Packaging Solutions, Meyer Steel Drum, Nippon Steel Drums Co. Ltd, Rahway Steel Drum Company, Inc., Schutz GmbH & Co.KGaA, Skolnik Industries, Snyder Industries, LLC, Sonoco Product, Stavig Group and Tank Holding Corporation.

Key Segments:

The market is segmented on the basis of material, application, end user industry, and region.

On the basis of material, the market is segmented into steel, plastic and fiber. By application, the market is divided into liquid and powder.

By end user industry, it is classified into petroleum, pharmaceutical, paints, food and others. Region wise, the global warehouse drums and barrel market analysis is conducted across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).

