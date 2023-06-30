Ayurvedic Herbs Market Booms to Hit $28.14 Bn by 2032, Rising Demand for Natural Treatments and Holistic Wellness

Reports And Data

Ayurvedic Herbs Market was USD 8.01 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 28.14 billion in 2032 growing at a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period .

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATE, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ayurvedic Herbs Market has experienced substantial growth in recent years and is projected to continue its upward trajectory in the coming decade. In 2022, the market value for Ayurvedic herbs reached USD 8.01 billion, and it is expected to reach an impressive USD 28.14 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15% during the forecast period.

One of the key drivers behind this remarkable market growth is the increasing consumer desire for natural treatments and remedies. As people become more health-conscious, they are actively seeking alternatives to conventional medicine. Ayurvedic herbs have gained significant popularity due to their perceived safety and efficacy in treating a wide range of illnesses. Moreover, the expanding knowledge about the advantages of Ayurvedic herbs and the growing interest in alternative medical practices have further contributed to the surge in market revenue.

The core principle of Ayurveda, the ancient Indian medical system, revolves around achieving a balance of the three doshas—Vata, Pitta, and Kapha—in the body to maintain good health. Ayurvedic herbs play a crucial role in this endeavor. These natural plant-based treatments, known as Ayurvedic medicines, assist in balancing the doshas and promoting overall wellness. The holistic approach to health and well-being offered by Ayurveda and its herbs has resonated with a wide audience, leading to their increasing popularity.

Top Leading Players in Ayurvedic Herbs Market:

• Dabur India Limited

• Himalaya Drug Company

• Baidyanath Group

• Charak Pharma Pvt. Ltd.

• Zandu Pharmaceutical Works Ltd.

• Ayurvedic Life Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

• Vicco Laboratories

• Patanjali Ayurved Ltd.

• Emami Limited

• Shree Dhootapapeshwar Ltd.

Various Factors Ayurvedic Herbs Market:

1. Increasing Consumer Demand: One of the primary drivers of the Ayurvedic Herbs Market is the rising consumer demand for natural and organic products. As individuals become more health-conscious, they are seeking alternatives to conventional medicines and treatments. Ayurvedic herbs, known for their natural origins and perceived safety, have gained popularity among consumers looking for holistic and traditional remedies.

2. Growing Awareness of Ayurveda: There has been a significant increase in knowledge and awareness about Ayurveda and its principles. As people gain a better understanding of the benefits of Ayurvedic herbs, they are more likely to incorporate them into their healthcare routines. The comprehensive approach to health and wellness offered by Ayurveda, which focuses on balancing the body's doshas and promoting overall well-being, has resonated with a wide audience.

3. Prevalence of Chronic Diseases: The prevalence of chronic diseases, such as diabetes, arthritis, and cardiovascular conditions, has been on the rise globally. Ayurvedic herbs are known for their potential in managing these chronic ailments. As a result, there is a growing demand for Ayurvedic herbs as individuals seek natural and complementary treatments to support their overall health and address specific health conditions.

4. Increasing Disposable Income: The growth of disposable income among consumers has also contributed to the expansion of the Ayurvedic Herbs Market. With higher purchasing power, individuals are willing to spend more on health and wellness products, including Ayurvedic herbs. This financial capacity allows consumers to invest in natural and organic alternatives, considering them as valuable investments in their overall well-being.

5. Government Support and Regulations: Governments in various countries have recognized the potential of Ayurvedic herbs and traditional medicines. They have implemented supportive policies, regulations, and quality standards to ensure the safety and efficacy of Ayurvedic products. This governmental support has fostered the growth of the Ayurvedic Herbs Market by instilling confidence among consumers and creating a favorable business environment for manufacturers and suppliers.

Ayurvedic Herbs Market Segmentation:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)

• Powders

• Capsules

• Oils

• Tablets

• Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)

• Medicinal

• Personal Care

• Others

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

