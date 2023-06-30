AI (Artificial Intelligence) in Medical Imaging Market size to hit USD 27.52 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 34.3 percent – Says Maximize Market Research

AI (Artificial Intelligence) in Medical Imaging Market is segmented into Imaging Modality, Technology, Application, Deployment Model and End User for market analysis. Increasing demand for early and accurate diagnosis and technological advancements in imaging modalities is expected to drive AI (Artificial Intelligence) in Medical Imaging Market. The AI (Artificial Intelligence) in Medical Imaging Market size is estimated using a bottom-up approach.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maximize Market Research, a global Healthcare market research firm has delivered competitive intelligence and market research report on the “ AI (Artificial Intelligence) in Medical Imaging Market ”. The AI (Artificial Intelligence) in Medical Imaging Market size was valued at USD 1.12 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 34.3 percent from 2022 to 2029, reaching USD 27.52 Bn during the forecast period.



AI (Artificial Intelligence) in Medical Imaging Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

Market Size in 2022 USD 1.12 Bn. Market Size in 2029 USD 27.52 Bn. CAGR 34.3 percent (2022-2029) Forecast Period 2022-2029 Base Year 2022 Number of Pages 274 No. of Tables 116 No. of Charts and Figures 112 Segment Covered Imaging Modality, Technology, Application, Deployment Model and End User Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Request For Free Sample Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/190416

The bottom-up approach was used for the estimation of the AI (Artificial Intelligence) in the Medical Imaging market size and growth rates in the report. The report is a complete analysis of the AI (Artificial Intelligence) in the Medical Imaging market provided with key findings such as pricing, investments, expansion plans, and physical presence in the AI (Artificial Intelligence) in the Medical Imaging market. The report covers insights into the major drivers, challenges, and major restraints of AI (Artificial Intelligence) in the Medical Imaging Market. Key market participants and new entrants' services, revenue, financial status, portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence are all included in the report on AI (Artificial Intelligence) in the Medical Imaging Market.

Regional analysis of the AI (Artificial Intelligence) in the Medical Imaging market conducted at local, regional and global levels. A segment-wise analysis of AI (Artificial Intelligence) in the Medical Imaging market is divided into Imaging Modality, Technology, Application, Deployment models and End User. The report includes primary and secondary data collection methods to collect the data for the market. The qualitative and quantitative analyses are used in the report. The primary collection method includes Surveys, questionnaires and telephonic interviews with AI (Artificial Intelligence) in Medical Imaging market leaders, experts and business owners. The secondary collection includes financial reports, annual reports, press releases, white papers, etc. SWOT analysis is used to identify the threats and weaknesses of the market and PORTER is used to understand the competitive intensity of AI (Artificial Intelligence) in the Medical Imaging industry.

AI (Artificial Intelligence) in Medical Imaging Market Overview

AI (Artificial Intelligence) in Medical Imaging indicates the application of artificial intelligence techniques such as machine learning and deep learning, to the field of medical imaging. To analyze medical images and assist in diagnosis and healthcare professionals in making informed decisions, it includes the use of computer algorithms and models. AI in Medical Imaging goal is to enhance this process by leveraging computational techniques.

AI (Artificial Intelligence) in Medical Imaging Market Dynamics

AI algorithms have the ability to improve diagnostic accuracy in medical imaging. By analyzing large volumes of imaging data, AI models have been detecting subtle patterns and abnormalities that are challenging for human radiologists to identify. This leads to more accurate and reliable diagnoses, minimizing the risk of misdiagnosis. As a result, increasing demand for early and accurate diagnosis drives AI (Artificial Intelligence) in the Medical Imaging Market.

Medical imaging technologies including magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), computed tomography (CT), and ultrasound have significant advancements. These advanced imaging modalities generate a vast amount of complex data that has been efficiently analyzed by AI algorithms, to enable more personalized treatment plans. Thus technological advancements in imaging modalities boost market growth.

The growing volume of medical imaging data, improving AI algorithms and machine learning techniques, government initiatives and investments and advancements in cloud computing are also the driving factors for the industry growth. Data privacy and security is the restraining factor for the market growth.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/190416

AI (Artificial Intelligence) in Medical Imaging Market Regional Insights

North America held the largest AI (Artificial Intelligence) in the Medical Imaging Market share and is expected to have the highest CAGR for the market over the forecast period. There is a rising need for advanced diagnostic tools that have improved accuracy, efficiency, and speed in medical imaging. AI-based solutions have the potential to aid radiologists and healthcare professionals in exhibiting complex medical images, leading to enhanced diagnostic accuracy and better decision-making. As a result, increasing demand for advanced diagnostic tools drives regional market growth. The technological advancements in medical imaging, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, the growing availability of big data in healthcare, favorable government initiatives, and funding are also the driving factors for regional AI (Artificial Intelligence) in the Medical Imaging industry.

Asia Pacific is expected to have significant growth for AI (Artificial Intelligence) in the Medical Imaging Market over the forecast period. The increasing expenditure on the healthcare sector, technological advancements and increasing demand for advanced medical imaging solutions and a growing focus on AI integration in healthcare to address challenges of healthcare are the responsible factors to influence the market growth.

AI (Artificial Intelligence) in Medical Imaging Market Segmentation

By Imaging Modality

X-ray

MRI

CT scans

Ultrasound

On the basis of the Imaging modality, the market is segmented into X-ray, MRI, CT scan and Ultrasound. The X-ray segment is expected to have the significant CAGR for AI (Artificial Intelligence) in the Medical Imaging Market during the forecast period. X-ray imaging is a largely used modality in medical imaging. It is typically used for criticizing bone fractures and lung conditions and identifying foreign objects within the body. AI algorithms have been aided in the analysis of X-ray images, available in the detection of abnormalities including lung nodules, fractures, or abnormalities in the chest.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-customization/190416

By Technology

Machine Learning

Deep Learning

Natural Language Processing

Computer Vision

Based on the Technology, the market is categorized into Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Natural Language Processing and Computer Vision. Deep Learning held the largest AI (Artificial Intelligence) in the Medical Imaging Market share in 2022 and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. Deep learning, an important subset of machine learning, has revolutionized medical imaging analysis by leveraging artificial neural networks with multiple layers to automatically learn features from medical images. It has high accuracy, end-to-end learning, scalability and generalizability and thus it is a more efficient technology for AI (Artificial Intelligence) in the Medical Imaging Market.

By Application

Oncology

Neurology

Cardiology

Radiology

By Deployment Model

On-Premise

Cloud Based

By End-User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Research Institutions

Others

AI (Artificial Intelligence) in Medical Imaging Market Key Competitors include:

GE Healthcare (United States)

IBM Watson Health (United States)

NVIDIA Corporation (United States)

Aidoc (United States)

Butterfly Network (United States)

Siemens Healthineers (Germany)

Philips Healthcare (Netherlands)

Sectra AB (Sweden)

Agfa-Gevaert Group (Belgium)

Zebra Medical Vision (Israel)

Canon Medical Systems Corporation (Japan)

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited (China)

Infervision (China)

Carestream Health (United States, with a strong presence in Asia Pacific)

Huiying Medical Technology Co., Ltd. (China)

Grupo Fleury (Brazil)

Hospital Alemão Oswaldo Cruz (Brazil)

Inbrain Neuroelectronics (Spain, with operations in Latin America)

Inova (Mexico)

Radiologia Integrada (Chile)

AIDoc Medical (Israel)

AlemHealth (United Arab Emirates)

Quantib (South Africa)

Mirai Medical (South Africa)

Get the Sample PDF of the Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/190416

Key questions answered in the AI (Artificial Intelligence) in Medical Imaging Market are:

What is AI (Artificial Intelligence) in Medical Imaging?

What is the CAGR of the AI (Artificial Intelligence) in the Medical Imaging Market?

What was the AI (Artificial Intelligence) in Medical Imaging Market size in 2022?

What is the expected AI (Artificial Intelligence) in Medical Imaging Market size by the end of the forecast period?

What are the global trends in AI (Artificial Intelligence) in the Medical Imaging Market?

What are the major challenges that the AI (Artificial Intelligence) in the Medical Imaging Market could face in the future?

What growth strategies are the players considering to increase their presence in AI (Artificial Intelligence) in Medical Imaging?

What are the upcoming industry applications and trends for AI (Artificial Intelligence) in the Medical Imaging Market?

What are the recent industry trends that can be implemented to generate additional revenue streams for AI (Artificial Intelligence) in the Medical Imaging Market?

Who are the leading companies and what are their portfolios in AI (Artificial Intelligence) in the Medical Imaging Market?

Who dominates the largest market share in AI (Artificial Intelligence) in the Medical Imaging Market?



Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2022)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2022)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2023−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by Region

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Imaging Modality, Technology, Application, Deployment Model, End User and Region

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of Business by Region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

Maximize Market Research is leading Healthcare research firm, has also published the following reports:

Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 173.55 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 40.2 percent during the forecast period. The market is expected to be driven by the availability of the vast amount of healthcare data, genomic data and increasing demand for improved patient outcomes and cost efficiency.

Remanufactured Medical Imaging Devices Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 4.54 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 7.1 percent during the forecast period. The market is expected to be driven by the extensive shift of several health institutions towards value-driven health care and increasing demand for advanced digital diagnostics imaging systems.

3D Medical Imaging Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 49.81 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 6.7 percent during the forecast period. The market is expected to be driven by the growing elderly population and the rising frequency of related disorders.

Medical Imaging Workstations Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 2.44 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 8.9 percent during the forecast period. The market is expected to be driven by an increasing number of user preferences for digital platforms and rising investments in the healthcare industry

Medical Imaging Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 61.30 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 6.11 percent during the forecast period. The market is expected to be driven by the increasing demand for early-stage diagnosis of chronic disease, technological developments and the aging demographics.

About Maximize Market Research:

Maximize Market Research is a multifaceted market research and consulting company with professionals from several industries. Some of the industries we cover include medical devices, pharmaceutical manufacturers, science and engineering, electronic components, industrial equipment, technology and communication, cars and automobiles, chemical products and substances, general merchandise, beverages, personal care, and automated systems. To mention a few, we provide market-verified industry estimations, technical trend analysis, crucial market research, strategic advice, competition analysis, production and demand analysis, and client impact studies.

Contact Maximize Market Research: 3rd Floor, Navale IT Park, Phase 2 Pune Banglore Highway, Narhe, Pune, Maharashtra 411041, India sales@maximizemarketresearch.com +91 96071 95908, +91 9607365656