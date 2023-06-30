Chlorinated Paraffin Market Size Expected To Reach $2.47 Billion By 2027
The Business Research Company’s Chlorinated Paraffin Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Chlorinated Paraffin Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s chlorinated paraffin market forecast, the chlorinated paraffin market size is predicted to reach a value of $2.47 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 4.1 percent through the forecast period.
The growth in the global chlorinated paraffin industry is due to the increasing demand for the usage of PVC pipes and flooring. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest chlorinated paraffin market share. Major chlorinated paraffin market companies include are INOVYN, Altair Chimica, Quimica del Cinca, LEUNA-Tenside GmbH, Dover Chemical Corporation, Aditya Birla Chemicals.
Chlorinated Paraffin Market Segments
●By Product: Short Chain, Medium Chain, Long Chain
●By End User: Paint & Coatings, Rubber, Manufacturing, Textile, Leather
●By Application: Lubricating Additives, Plastic Additives, Metal Working Fluids, Flame Retardants
●By Geography: Asia-Pacific, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5150&type=smp
The chlorinated paraffin is a straight-chain hydrocarbons that have been chlorinated. Chlorinated paraffin is manufactured by chlorinating paraffin parts obtained from petroleum distillation. These are complex mixtures of polychlorinated n-alkanes that are generally used as a plasticizer in manufacturing PVC compounds like PVC flooring cables, wires cloth coatings, and lubricants.
Read More On The Chlorinated Paraffin Global Market Report At:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/chlorinated-paraffin-global-market-report
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends And Strategies
4. Chlorinated Paraffin Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Chlorinated Paraffin Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:
Chlorine Trifluoride Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/chlorine-trifluoride-global-market-report
Poly-Vinyl Chloride Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/poly-vinyl-chloride-global-market-report
Disinfectants Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/disinfectants-global-market-report
Contact Information
The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 8897263534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
Email: info@tbrc.info
Check out our:
LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company
Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ
Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/
Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/
Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model
Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708
info@tbrc.info
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube
Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC