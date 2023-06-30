Chlorinated Paraffin Market Size Expected To Reach $2.47 Billion By 2027

Chlorinated Paraffin Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Chlorinated Paraffin Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s chlorinated paraffin market forecast, the chlorinated paraffin market size is predicted to reach a value of $2.47 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 4.1 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global chlorinated paraffin industry is due to the increasing demand for the usage of PVC pipes and flooring. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest chlorinated paraffin market share. Major chlorinated paraffin market companies include are INOVYN, Altair Chimica, Quimica del Cinca, LEUNA-Tenside GmbH, Dover Chemical Corporation, Aditya Birla Chemicals.

Chlorinated Paraffin Market Segments

●By Product: Short Chain, Medium Chain, Long Chain

●By End User: Paint & Coatings, Rubber, Manufacturing, Textile, Leather

●By Application: Lubricating Additives, Plastic Additives, Metal Working Fluids, Flame Retardants

●By Geography: Asia-Pacific, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The chlorinated paraffin is a straight-chain hydrocarbons that have been chlorinated. Chlorinated paraffin is manufactured by chlorinating paraffin parts obtained from petroleum distillation. These are complex mixtures of polychlorinated n-alkanes that are generally used as a plasticizer in manufacturing PVC compounds like PVC flooring cables, wires cloth coatings, and lubricants.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Chlorinated Paraffin Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Chlorinated Paraffin Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

