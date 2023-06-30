Gantry Robot Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company's Gantry Robot Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Gantry Robot Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the gantry robot market analysis. As per TBRC’s gantry robot market forecast, the gantry robot market size is predicted to reach a value of $4.93 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 7.7% through the forecast period.
Increasing automation adoption is expected to propel the growth of the market. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest gantry robot market share. Major gantry robot market leaders include ABB India Ltd., Cimcorp Industrial Automation India Private Limited, Fisnar Dispensing Equipment Solutions, Güdel Group AG, IAI America Inc., Nordson Corporation, OMRON Corporation, Sage Automation Inc., YAMAHA Robotics, Aerotech Inc., Keller und Knappich Augsburg, Parker Hannifin India Private Limited.
1) By Type: Open Gantry Robot, Closed Gantry Robot
2) By Payload: Less than 50 Kg, 51–350 Kg, More than 350 Kg
3) By Application: Factory Automation, Miscellaneous Manufacturing, Packaging Machinery, Other Applications
4) By Industry: Automotive, Electrical And Electronics, Metals And Machinery, Plastics, Rubber, And Chemicals, Food And Beverages, Precision Engineering And Optics, Pharmaceuticals And Cosmetics, Other Industries
These types of robots, also known as cartesian or linear robots, refer to large systems composed of a manipulator attached to an overhead system that allows movement over a horizontal plane. These robots are also utilized in welding and other industries such as the automobile and food and beverage industries. This type of robot is used to hold and position a wide range of end-effectors, including those used in PC board assembly, dispensing, spraying, material handling, assembling, packing, unitizing, sorting, scanning, and tray loading.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends And Strategies
4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Gantry Robot Market Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
