Electric Aircraft Market : Transforming Aviation with Sustainable and Quieter Flight Solutions Forecast, 2021-2031

Electric Aircraft Market Size

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Electric Aircraft Market Size by Takeoff Type (Conventional Takeoff and Landing, Short Takeoff and Landing, Vertical Takeoff and Landing), by Component (Batteries, Electric Motors, Aerostructures, Avionics, Others), by End Use (Commercial, Military), by Platform (Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". According to the report, the electric aircraft industry generated $8.5 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $23.5 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 10.9% from 2022 to 2031.

The U.S. has an extensive air transportation network. In 2020, eight of the world's thirty busiest airports by passenger volume were in the U.S. Denver International Airport is the largest U.S. airport by size, covering a surface of 137.26 km² (33,917 acres). Due to the geography of the U.S. and the generally large distances between major cities, air transportation is the preferred method of travel for trips over 300 miles (480 km), such as for business travelers and long-distance vacation travelers, which can be a major driver for the US electric aircraft market.

Significant factors impacting the growth of the electric aircraft market include integration of AI and ML in optimization of power resources, technological innovation to improve the efficiency of aircraft batteries, customer-centric approach, goal to achieve carbon net neutrality, rise in number of electric aircraft vendors across the globe, impact of COVID-19, establishment of regulatory infrastructure, increase in air traffic passengers, inclination of end-user towards human-machine interface, supporting automation, and threat of cybersecurity and data breach.

On the basis of platform, the global electric aircraft market has been segmented into fixed wing and rotary wing. The rotary wing segment accounted for a significant market share in 2021. The rotary wing segment refers to revenue generated through sales and manufacturing of helicopter, drones and other rotary wing electric aircrafts. The rise in demand to strengthen military forces and increase in application of helicopter in medical, tourism and commercial application support the growth of this segment.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 :

The outbreak of COVID-19 reduced air transport and negatively impacted the aviation industry, which significantly affected the global electric aircraft industry. Containment measures and government advice to stay home and airport closures, led to a 22.9% decline in global air traffic in February and a 53.1% decline in March 2020. This amounted to a drop in passenger volume of 620 million in the first quarter of 2020. However, post pandemic, the market is experiencing growth. Some route areas including Europe to Central America, the Middle East to North America, and North America to Central America are above pre-pandemic levels, driving the demand for electric aircrafts.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘 :

By takeoff type, the conventional takeoff and landing segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By component, the batteries segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By end use, the commercial segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By platform, the fixed-wing segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By region, North America is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Ampaire Inc.,

Duxion,

Elbit Systems Ltd.,

Embraer SA,

Joby Aviation,

Lilium,

VOLOCOPTER GMBH,

ZeroAvia,

Airbus,

PIPISTREL d.o.o.,

AeroVironment, Inc.,

EHang Holdings Ltd.,

Eviation,

Rolls Royce Plc,

Wright Electric, Inc.