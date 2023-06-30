Chitosan Market Size Expected To Reach $14.67 Billion By 2027

Chitosan Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s Chitosan Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Chitosan Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s chitosan market forecast, the chitosan market size is predicted to reach a value of $14.67 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 21.0 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global chitosan industry is due to the increase in requirements for wastewater treatment across the globe. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest chitosan market share. Major chitosan market companies include are Advanced Biopolymers AS, Agratech International, Inc., Golden-Shell Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Chitosan Market Segments

●By Grade: Pharmaceutical Grade, Industrial Grade, and Food Grade

●By Source: Shrimp, Squid, Crab, Krill, and Other Sources

●By Application: Water Treatment, Food and Beverages, Cosmetics, Medical and Pharmaceuticals, Agrochemicals, Other Applications

●By Geography: Asia-Pacific, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Chitosan is obtained from the outer skeleton of crustaceans and the cell walls of certain fungi. Chitosan can be used as a medicine and for manufacturing certain drugs. It is used for high blood pressure, wound healing, obesity, high cholesterol, and various other purposes. Due to its biodegradable nature, chitosan is also used for the development of antimicrobial films for food packaging.

