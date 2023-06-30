Global Electric Traction Motor Market Is Projected To Grow At A 26% Rate Through The Forecast Period

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032”
— The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Electric Traction Motor Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers electric traction motor market research and every facet of the electric traction motor market analysis. As per TBRC’s electric traction motor market forecast, the electric traction motor market size is predicted to reach a value of $45.87 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 26.4% through the forecast period.

The rise in demand for electric vehicles will propel the growth of the market. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest electric traction motor market share. Major players in the market include ABB Ltd., Siemens AG, General Electric Company, CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd., CRRC Corporation Limited, Alstom SA, Traktionssysteme Austria (TSA) GmbH, Skoda Transportation AS, Robert Bosch GmbH, Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd., Voith GmbH, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation.

Electric Traction Motor Market Segments

1) By Type: AC, DC
2) By Power Rating: Less Than 200 kW, Between 200 kW To 400 kW, More Than 400 kW
3) By Application: Railway, Electric Vehicle, Elevators, Conveyors, Industrial Machinery
4) By Industry Vertical: Chemical And Petrochemical, Oil And Gas, Energy And Power, Automotive, Food And Beverages, Healthcare, Other Industry Verticals

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=7426&type=smp

This type of traction motor refers to the electric motor used to propel electrically powered systems such as elevators, trolleybuses, conveyors, locomotives rails, and other electric controlled vehicles with electrical transmission systems. This type of traction motors generate power to turn the wheels transmitted to the wheels via the driving gear unit and axle. This type of motor helps in converting electrical energy to mechanical energy.

Read More On The Electric Traction Motor Global Market Report At:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/electric-traction-motor-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Electric Traction Motor Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Electric Traction Motor Market Trends And Strategies
4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

