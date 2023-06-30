Global Agricultural Adjuvants Market Is Projected To Grow At A 10.2% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Agricultural Adjuvants Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Agricultural Adjuvants Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s agricultural adjuvants market forecast, the agricultural adjuvants market size is predicted to reach a value of $6.05 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 10.2 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global agricultural adjuvants industry is due to increasing demand for agrochemicals. North America region is expected to hold the largest agricultural adjuvants market share. Major agricultural adjuvants companies include Evonik Industries, Nufarm, Croda International PLC., Clariant International Ltd., Adjuvant Plus Inc., Helena Agri-Enterprises LLC.

Agricultural Adjuvants Market Segments

●By Type: Activator Adjuvants, Oil Adjuvants, Utility Adjuvants, Surfactants

●By Crop Type: Cereals and Grains, Oilseeds and Pulses, Fruits and Vegetables

●By Formulation Type: Suspension Concentrates, Emulsifiable Concentrators

●By Application: Herbicides, Insecticides, Fungicides, Other Applications

●By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The agricultural adjuvants are chemicals used to enhance the efficiency of chemicals agents and other pesticides products to eliminate the pests and help in building up response and ability of the pesticides. An agricultural adjuvant is any material (other than water) that is added to an agricultural chemical product to change its physicochemical qualities and/or improve its efficacy. Adjuvants are additives that are either added to the formulation or added to the spray tank to modify chemical fertilizer activity or application characteristics such as better mixing and handling, spray retention, droplet drying and increasing droplet coverage, boosting herbicide cuticle penetration and cellular accumulation, and lowering herbicide leaching through the soil profile are all advantages.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Agricultural Adjuvants Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Agricultural Adjuvants Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

