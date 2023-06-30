Global Construction Chemicals Market Is Projected To Grow At A 8.3% Rate Through The Forecast Period
The Business Research Company’s “Construction Chemicals Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s construction chemicals market forecast, the construction chemicals market size is predicted to reach a value of $67.52 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 8.3 percent through the forecast period.
The growth in the global construction chemicals industry is due to the increasing demand in construction. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest construction chemicals market share. Major construction chemicals companies include Imperial Brands plc, Arkema S.A., Dow Chemical Company, Fosroc International Ltd., Mapei S.p.A, RPM International Inc.
Construction Chemicals Market Segments
● By Type: Concrete Admixtures, Waterproofing and Roofing, Repair, Flooring, Sealants and Adhesives, Other Types
● By End-User: Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure and Public Places, Residential, Public Space
● By Geography: Asia-Pacific, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
The construction chemicals are chemical compounds that are utilized in the creation of buildings. Construction chemicals are chemical compositions that are employed with cement, concrete, or other construction components to bind them together during construction. They are essentially used to speed up the process and add more sustainability and strength to the structures.
The Table Of Content For The Construction Chemicals Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends And Strategies
4. Construction Chemicals Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Construction Chemicals Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
