Global Construction Chemicals Market Is Projected To Grow At A 8.3% Rate Through The Forecast Period

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, June 30, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Construction Chemicals Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s construction chemicals market forecast, the construction chemicals market size is predicted to reach a value of $67.52 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 8.3 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global construction chemicals industry is due to the increasing demand in construction. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest construction chemicals market share. Major construction chemicals companies include Imperial Brands plc, Arkema S.A., Dow Chemical Company, Fosroc International Ltd., Mapei S.p.A, RPM International Inc.

Construction Chemicals Market Segments

● By Type: Concrete Admixtures, Waterproofing and Roofing, Repair, Flooring, Sealants and Adhesives, Other Types

● By End-User: Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure and Public Places, Residential, Public Space

● By Geography: Asia-Pacific, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The construction chemicals are chemical compounds that are utilized in the creation of buildings. Construction chemicals are chemical compositions that are employed with cement, concrete, or other construction components to bind them together during construction. They are essentially used to speed up the process and add more sustainability and strength to the structures.

