Military Generator Market : Powering the Armed Forces with Reliable Energy Solutions Forecast, 2021-2031

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the military generator market garnered $1.27 billion in 2021 and is estimated to generate $1.98 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chains, competitive scenarios, and regional landscapes. This research offers valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for sustainable growth and gaining a competitive edge in the market.

Moreover, governments of developed and developing countries such as the UK, India, China, Russia, and the U.S. are significantly spending on military electricity grid equipment to improve their emergency energy sector. For instance, in September 2021, the U.S. Department of Defense signed a $3.67 million contract with Enginuity Power Systems to develop transformational hybrid genset technology. These government activities are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Combination light towers with generators are a comprehensive movable outdoor lighting system capable of producing high-power illumination in nearly any environment. The light tower and generator systems range from miniature portable tower and generator systems suitable for smaller work sites to full-size mobile tower generators capable of lighting up to 10 acres. Manufacturers can custom-tailor light towers according to the requirements of customers and service the equipment. For instance, the ALASKA defense designed the Alaska 1,000-Watt Portable Light Tower (1KPLT) to provide portable lighting to remote areas with a compact generator that provides up to 10 hours of continuous lighting to improve productivity and ensure safety. Thus, developments are expected to propel the growth of the market.

On the basis of fuel type, the global military generator market has been segmented into diesel, natural gas, and hybrid/others. The diesel segment is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period. The development and adoption of diesel engines for large tactical power system are key factors that are expected to drive the growth of the diesel generator market. For instance, in November 2022, Cummins Inc. was selected by the U.S. Department of Defense to develop, manufacture, test, and produce 500 kW generator sets in two configurations to meet the electrical power needs of the Large Tactical Power System (LTPS) program and the Dept. of Defense (DoD).

By type, the AC generator segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By installation type, the stationary generator segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By application, the field hospital segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By fuel type, the diesel segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By capacity, the up to 60 KW segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global military generator market include Caterpillar CMCA Group of Companies, Cummins Inc., Fischer Panda, HDT Global, KOHLER SDMO, Leonardo DRS, SFC Energy AG, The Dewey Electronics Corporation, and Rolls-Royce plc.