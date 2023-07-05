Connecterra Unveils New Brand for the Dairy Industry’s Leading SaaS Platform Powered by Artificial Intelligence

The newly branded Connecterra app Connecterra platform capabilities and products

The A.I. company gets a new look as it doubles down on platform development and its mission to empower a more productive and sustainable dairy industry.

The Connecterra platform is uniquely positioned to deliver high quality data and intelligent, actionable solutions for our customers. Our new brand showcases our identity and our promise to customers.” — Yasir Khokhar, CEO

AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS, July 5, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Connecterra , a Dutch artificial intelligence (A.I.) startup, announced today the launch of the new Connecterra brand. The rebranding signals the strategic move away from the sensor-based business model and Ida for Farmers product, which was sold to Datamars earlier this year. The company is fully focused on the growth of the Connecterra platform, expanding its industry-leading capabilities that power SaaS solutions for customers across the dairy value chain. It’s corporate mission to empower the dairy industry to become more efficient while reducing impact on the planet remains unchanged.“We believe data and technology is critical to empowering the dairy industry to become more efficient, impactful and sustainable,” said Yasir Khokhar, CEO at Connecterra. “The Connecterra platform is uniquely positioned to deliver high quality data and intelligent, actionable solutions for our customers. Our new brand showcases who we are and articulates our promise to our customers. I’m thrilled to see it come to life and for the next step in our journey.”The new custom logo and cool-hued color palette has replaced the Ida orange across all touch points. The former Ida Enterprise app has been renamed to the Connecterra app . Existing customers will continue to enjoy the full benefits of the products and services.“Our customers are looking for companies and products who innovate with purpose while delivering business results. The new Connecterra reflects our inclusive, fearless spirit and the design of our products to empower people for positive change. I cannot wait to see it in our customers hands,” said Jenn Gbur, Director of Product Marketing at Connecterra.Connecterra’s brand and website design was handled by the Tallinn studio team at BOND , a global design agency with offices in EMEA and the United States.

Connecterra Rebrand Announcement Video