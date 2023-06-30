Global Coating Equipment Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

The Business Research Company's Coating Equipment Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Coating Equipment Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, June 30, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Coating Equipment Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the coating equipment market research. As per TBRC’s coating equipment market forecast, the coating equipment market size is predicted to reach a value of $29.33 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 7.1% through the forecast period.

The growth in demand for electric vehicles will drive the growth of the market going forward. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share. Major players in the coating equipment market include IHI Corporation, Nordson Corporation, OC Oerlikon Management AG, SATA GmbH & Co. KG, Graco Inc., ANEST IWATA Corporation, Bühler AG, ASAHI SUNAC CORPORATION, Wagner GmbH, Carlisle Companies, Exel Industries, PVD Products Inc., Miba AG, Semicore Equipment Inc., Guangdong HuiCheng Vacuum Technology Co.Ltd., Oxford Instruments.

Coating Equipment Market Segments

1) By Coating Type: Powder Coating Equipment, Liquid Coating Equipment, and Specialty Coating Equipment

2) By Material Type: Polyester, Polyurethane, Acrylic, PVC, Epoxy, Silicon

3) By Application: Brushed, Dipped Or Sprayed, Diffusion, Laser Processing, Plating, Thermal Spray, Vapor Deposition

4) By End Use Industry: Automotive, Medical, Aerospace, Industrial, Building and Construction, Marine, Electrical and Electronics, and Other End Users

This type of equipment is used for the application of the coating to a substrate. This type of equipment is used to coat machines, tools, instruments, and other items or articles that are intended for specific functions, services, purposes, or activities in order to protect them from corrosion or degradation and to extend their life span with lower maintenance and part replacement costs.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Coating Equipment Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Coating Equipment Market Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

